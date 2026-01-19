Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Here is all you need to know about Match 12 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, including preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads, and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming Women’s Premier League GG vs RCB
Gujarat Giants' Georgia Wareham plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon

Gujarat Giants (GG) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 12 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Monday, January 19, 2026.

RCB remain top of the league, having won all four of their matches so far, remaining the only unbeaten side this season. The 2024 champions are four points clear of second-placed Mumbai Indians and can increase that gap with a win tonight.

GG, meanwhile, are third in the table. The Giants started the campaign well, winning their opening two matches. However, back-to-back losses – including a 32-run defeat against RCB – have halted their progress.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Toss Update

Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardener won the toss and opted to bowl first in the WPL 2026 Match 12.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Captains Speak

Related Content
Related Content

Ashleigh Gardner (GG): "We are going to bowl. It's awesome to have what seems like a home supportive crowd. No doubt RCB will get a lot of support. Two changes. Anushka comes back after her hand injury and we have a debutant. The batters have to do the job here as it's a high-scoring gane."

Smriti Mandhana (RCB): "Doing simple things right. I didn't know that. We have always focused on taking one game at a time. It's a group that has a lot of energy. We are going with the same side."

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Full Squads

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Shivani Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Anushka Sharma, Titas Sadhu, Happy Kumari.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Linsey Smith, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Details

When is the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026 match being played?

The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026 match will be played on Monday, January 19, 2026. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026 match being played?

The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026 match will be played at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

Where to watch the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026 match live on TV and online?

The Women’s Premier League 2026 matches, including Match 12 between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Target 188; Shaheens Start Steadily | PAK 157/2 (37)

  2. GG Vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2026: Unbeaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru Target Fifth Win Against Gujarat Giants

  3. Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Afghans Batting First In Dubai

  4. India Vs New Zealand, ODI Series: Gautam Gambhir's Report Card As Head Coach After Defeat Against NZ On Home Turf

  5. Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez, Australian Open: Serbian Dominates First-Round Match, Securing 100th Melbourne Triumph

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Djokovic Bags 100th AO Victory; Swiatek Into Next Round

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez Highlights, Australian Open 1st Round: Serb Clinches 100th AO Win

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, Australian Open: Polish Star's Career Grand Slam Bid Starts With Comfortable Win

  5. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, AO 2026: Polish Star Seals Round Two Spot

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Iran Media Censorship: How State Control Shapes News, Internet, and Lives

  3. The Individual And Society In Kashmir: Revisiting The Idea Of The 'Great Man'

  4. Marriage and Its Many Refusals

  5. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Chile Declares Emergency As Wildfires Kill At Least 15

  2. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  3. Iran Verifies At Least 5,000 Deaths In Protests, Blames ‘Foreign-Backed Rioters’

  4. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  5. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  2. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  3. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There

  4. Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

  5. Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

  6. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  7. BMC: Fractured Mandate Fuels Mayor Race Drama Amid Mahayuti’s Slim Majority

  8. To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation