Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants (GG) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 12 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Monday, January 19, 2026.
RCB remain top of the league, having won all four of their matches so far, remaining the only unbeaten side this season. The 2024 champions are four points clear of second-placed Mumbai Indians and can increase that gap with a win tonight.
GG, meanwhile, are third in the table. The Giants started the campaign well, winning their opening two matches. However, back-to-back losses – including a 32-run defeat against RCB – have halted their progress.
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Toss Update
Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardener won the toss and opted to bowl first in the WPL 2026 Match 12.
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell.
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Captains Speak
Ashleigh Gardner (GG): "We are going to bowl. It's awesome to have what seems like a home supportive crowd. No doubt RCB will get a lot of support. Two changes. Anushka comes back after her hand injury and we have a debutant. The batters have to do the job here as it's a high-scoring gane."
Smriti Mandhana (RCB): "Doing simple things right. I didn't know that. We have always focused on taking one game at a time. It's a group that has a lot of energy. We are going with the same side."
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Full Squads
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwer, Shivani Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Anushka Sharma, Titas Sadhu, Happy Kumari.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Linsey Smith, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar.
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
When is the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026 match being played?
The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026 match will be played on Monday, January 19, 2026. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Where is the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026 match being played?
The Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026 match will be played at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.
Where to watch the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026 match live on TV and online?
The Women’s Premier League 2026 matches, including Match 12 between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.