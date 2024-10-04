Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Yesterday, the much-awaited ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 got underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 10 nations taking part

The Pakistan women's cricket team Photo: X/TheRealPCB
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup got underway on Thursday, October 3 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 10 nations vying to take the no. 1 spot in T20 cricket. At the moment, Australia are the reigning champions with 6 titles under their belt. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The tournament opened with two games - Bangladesh taking on Scotland whereas Pakistan in action against Sri Lanka

Who Won Yesterday At ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Yesterday, the tournament kicked-off with Scotland women taking on Bangladesh women from Group B in the tournament opener. Opting to bat, Bangladesh posted 119 for seven, riding on Sobhana Mostary's 36 off 38 balls and opener Shathi Rani's 29.

Skipper Nigar Sultana made a run-a-ball 18, while Fahima Khatun remained unbeaten on 10 off five balls.

Scotland wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce tried her best to get her side over the line with an unbeaten knock of 49 off 52 balls in the chase, but she didn't get enough support from her teammates as her side could only manage 103 for seven in their allotted 20 overs as they lost by 16 runs.

In the day's other fixture, Asian champions Sri Lanka took on Pakistan from Group A. Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for 116 in exactly 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were stopped at 85 for nine.

Skipper and Player of the Match Fatima Sana top-scored for Pakistan with 30 off 20 balls, while her Sri Lankan counterpart Chamari Athapaththu (3/18), Sugandika Kumari (3/19) and Udeshika Prabodhani (3/20) shared nine wickets between them.

Defending a small total, left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal led the way for Pakistan as they won by 31 runs thanks to contributions from Omaima Sohail (2/17), Nashra Sandhu (2/15) and captain Sana (2/10).

Check out all the action and highlights from ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, HERE.

ICC-Womens-T20-WC-2024
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Photo: Outlook
All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

