Cricket

Women's Big Bash League 2024-25 Knock-Outs Live Streaming: Teams Qualified, Schedule, Indian Players - All You Need To Know

The knockout phase of the Women's Big Bash League 2024-25 is upon us, and here's your ultimate guide to the matches, including live streaming details, schedule, Indian player participation, and more

hurricanes-weber-womens-big-bash-league-x
Women's Big Bash League team Hobat Hurricanes. Photo: X | Women's Big Bash League
It's time for knock-outs in the Women's Big Bash League 2024-25, the 10th edition of the women's domestic Twenty20 cricket competition in Australia. Eight teams, including the defending champions Adelaide Strikers, entered the fray. And after 40 regular season games, four teams remain in contention for the title. (More Cricket News)

In the must-win final regular season match, Jess Jonassen-lead Brisbane Heat beat Ellyse Perry's Sydney Sixers by five wickets but could finish only second in the table, on net run rate, and thus lost the direct spot to Melbourne Renegades (8 points from 7 wins in 10).

After dismissing the Sixers for 140 all out at Allan Border Field, Brisbane, the 2019 champions needed to chase down the target in 13.3 overs to overtake the Renegades' net run rate and secure hosting rights for the final as table toppers. But they reached 142/5 in the 17th over.

A win would have helped the Sixers stay in contention for a fourth-place finish, the final knock-out spot, but the two-time champions

instead finished 6th with eight points, behind Sydney Thunder (13), the Hurricanes (10) and Perth Scorchers (9).

Meaning, Tahlia Wilson's Thunder and the Elyse Villani-led Hurricanes will feature in the knock-outs. Adelaide Strikers (7) and Melbourne Stars (5) finished 7th and 8th, respectively.

WBBL|10 Knockout Matches

Knockout on November 27: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney. The Thunder vs Hurricanes match will start at 1:45 PM IST (07:15 PM local)

Challenger on November 29: Brisbane Heat Women vs Knockout Winners at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The match will start at 1:45 PM IST (06:15 PM local)

Final on December 1: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Challenger Winners at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The match starts at 7:50 AM IST (01:20 PM local).

How to watch Women's Big Bash League 2024-25 knock matches?

Live streaming of Women's Big Bash League 2024-25 knockout matches will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform. The WBBL|10 cricket matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Any Indian players in the Women's Big Bash League 2024-25?

Smriti Mandhana was part of the Adelaide Strikers' failed title defence, while Dayalan Hemalatha represented Perth Scorchers.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey for Brisbane Heat, Deepti Sharma and Yastika Bhatia for Melbourne Stars are still in play.

The 14th edition of the men's tournament (the Big Bash League) with run from December 15, 2024, the January 27, 2025. The 44-match-long season overlaps with the ongoing India tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Holders India defeated Australia by 295 runs in the Perth opener on the fourth day, Monday with stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah claiming the player of the match award. India will play a two-day warm-up match against a Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra starting Saturday (November 30).

The India vs Australia rivalry will resume with the second Test at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, a pink-ball contest from December 6.

