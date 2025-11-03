Kranti Gaud's Factfile: India's Fiery Young Pacer Who Has Lot To Offer On International Stage

Kranti Gaud claimed 9 wickets in 8 matches in the WC
The 22-year-old was a net bowler for Mumbai Indians
She represents the Madhya Pradesh cricket team in the domestic level
Kranti Gaud ended her first-ever Women's ODI World Cup with a winner's medal as well as 9 wickets from eight games to go with it. The 22-year-old may not have lit up the tournament, but Madhya Pradesh-born player has made a name for herself on the women's cricketing scene.
Right from a net bowler for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024 to signing a big paycheck with UP Warriorz, Gaud made it on the big stage. The then 21-year-old got to rub shoulders with the who's who of world cricket and since then, she has not looked back.
Her final appearance was very limited with the ball as she bowled mere three overs, giving away 16 runs. But that won't bother Gaud and her family back home, as her World Cup winner's medal will be one they will be talking about for the rest of her career.
Kranti Gaud's Bio
Date of Birth: August 11, 2003
Age: 22 years
Birthplace: Ghuwara, Madhya Pradesh
Role: Bowler
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling Style: Right-arm fast-medium
Kranti Gaud's ODI Stats
Matches played: 15
Wickets: 23
Average: 28.61
Five-for: 1
Kranti Gaud's Background
Born on August 11, 2003, in MP, Kranti Gaud came to the spotlight after her four wickets in final of 2024–25 Senior Women's One Day Trophy against Bengal for Madhya Pradesh. Gaud is also the second youngest cricketer to take four-wicket haul in the WPL after Issy Wong in 2023.