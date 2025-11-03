Kranti Gaud's Factfile: India's Fiery Young Pacer Who Has Lot To Offer On International Stage

Kranti Gaud bowled mere three overs in the final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against South Africa, conceding 16 runs but journey to the top is surely one right from a Bollywood movie's script

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias Kranti Goud
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: India Women vs Pakistan Women | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary

  • Kranti Gaud claimed 9 wickets in 8 matches in the WC

  • The 22-year-old was a net bowler for Mumbai Indians

  • She represents the Madhya Pradesh cricket team in the domestic level

Kranti Gaud ended her first-ever Women's ODI World Cup with a winner's medal as well as 9 wickets from eight games to go with it. The 22-year-old may not have lit up the tournament, but Madhya Pradesh-born player has made a name for herself on the women's cricketing scene.

Right from a net bowler for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024 to signing a big paycheck with UP Warriorz, Gaud made it on the big stage. The then 21-year-old got to rub shoulders with the who's who of world cricket and since then, she has not looked back.

Her final appearance was very limited with the ball as she bowled mere three overs, giving away 16 runs. But that won't bother Gaud and her family back home, as her World Cup winner's medal will be one they will be talking about for the rest of her career.

Kranti Gaud's Bio

Date of Birth: August 11, 2003

Age: 22 years

Birthplace: Ghuwara, Madhya Pradesh

Role: Bowler

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm fast-medium

Kranti Gaud's ODI Stats

Matches played: 15

Wickets: 23

Average: 28.61

Five-for: 1

Kranti Gaud's Background

Born on August 11, 2003, in MP, Kranti Gaud came to the spotlight after her four wickets in final of 2024–25 Senior Women's One Day Trophy against Bengal for Madhya Pradesh. Gaud is also the second youngest cricketer to take four-wicket haul in the WPL after Issy Wong in 2023.

Published At:
Tags

