R Ashwin: Former India Spinner Set To Be Part Of Big Bash League with Sydney Thunder - Reports

After retiring from the IPL, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to join the Big Bash League for the first time, signing with Sydney Thunder for the 2025/26 season claim reports

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ravichandran-Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s seasoned off-spinner, is gearing up to begin a fresh phase in his cricketing journey by making his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL). File Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ravichandran Ashwin is set to make his Big Bash League debut with Sydney Thunder after retiring from IPL

  • The veteran spinner was pursued by three other franchises before choosing Sydney Thunder for the 2025/26 season

  • Ashwin’s signing strengthens Thunder’s spin attack, aiming to help the team win their second BBL title

Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s seasoned off-spinner, is gearing up to begin a fresh phase in his cricketing journey by making his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL). Following his retirement from the IPL where he last played for Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin will now feature for Sydney Thunder in Australia’s premier T20 league. The 38-year-old, who has attracted interest from three other BBL franchises including Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Strikers, and Hobart Hurricanes, has reportedly chosen Thunder to strengthen their spin attack.

Ashwin announced his IPL retirement on August 27, 2025, signaling the end of a decorated domestic career but confirming his commitment to continue in global T20 circuits. The Big Bash League offers him the perfect platform to showcase his skills in Australian conditions, the very place where he played his final international match.

Sydney Thunder’s Spin Department Bolstered

Sydney Thunder, runners-up in the previous BBL season, have assembled a competitive squad featuring renowned players such as David Warner, Shadab Khan, Sam Konstas, and Lockie Ferguson.

The addition of Ashwin is expected to significantly enhance their spin bowling options, which already include talents like Tanveer Sangha and Shadab Khan. Thunder will be counting on Ashwin’s vast experience and tactical acumen to help them chase their second BBL title since their 2015/16 championship win.

Historic Signing for the BBL

Ashwin’s inclusion marks a milestone as he becomes the first Indian to play in the Big Bash League. Attracting interest from four franchises underlines his continued value as a world-class spinner and impactful T20 match-winner. Fans eagerly await official confirmation and his debut, anticipating the blend of Ashwin’s guile with the excitement of the BBL season ahead.

Published At:
MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

