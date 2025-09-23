Ravichandran Ashwin In Talks With Four BBL Franchises For 2025-26 Season

Ravichandran Ashwin is in discussions with four BBL franchises for the 2025-26 season
Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers are the four teams chasing Ashwin
Thunder and Hurricanes appear to be the frontrunners
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly in discussions with four Big Bash League (BBL) franchises, aiming to make his debut in the 2025-26 season. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has confirmed these talks, highlighting Ashwin's potential to enhance the league's global appeal.
As per ESPNCricinfo, Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers are the four teams that are trying to secure the services of the experienced all-rounder. Thunder and Hurricanes appear to be the frontrunners for Ashwin with a deal likely to be finalised later this week.
R. Ashwin: T20I and IPL Career
In T20 Internationals, Ashwin has represented India in 65 matches, claiming 66 wickets with an economy rate of 6.91 and a strike rate of 20.17. His best bowling figures in T20Is stand at 4/8, showcasing his effectiveness in the shortest format.
Ashwin's IPL journey began in 2009 with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he played a pivotal role in their title victories in 2010 and 2011. Over the years, he represented various franchises, including the Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Kings XI Punjab. During his IPL career, Ashwin played 221 matches, amassing 187 wickets at an average of 30.23.
Indian Players in Foreign Franchise Leagues: BCCI's Stance
The BCCI maintains a strict policy that prohibits active Indian male cricketers from participating in foreign T20 leagues unless they have retired from all forms of Indian cricket, including domestic and IPL commitments.
This policy has led to instances where Indian players, upon retirement, have sought opportunities in leagues like the SA20 and ILT20. Ashwin's retirement from the IPL and international cricket in December 2024 has paved the way for his participation in these leagues.