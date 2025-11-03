Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Navi Faisalabad Weather Forecast, Iqbal Stadium Pitch Report

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Get Faisalabad weather forecast and Iqbal Stadium pitch report ahead of the first match, to be played on Tuesday, November 4

Outlook Sports Desk
Pakistan Team
Pakistan players react after their loss in the Asia Cup cricket match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday. Photo: AP
Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns in the 1st ODI of the three-match series starting on Tuesday, November 4 at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Pakistan come into the series on the back of 2-1 T20I series victory over the Proteas.

The home team, who lost the first game, came roaring back to clinch the series, with a solid performance with the bat and ball in Lahore. The ODI set-up sees Shaheen Shah Afridi take up the captaincy role whereas South Africa will be led by Matthew Breetzke.

Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Faisalabad Weather Forecast

Expect a hazy weather in Faisalabad on Tuesday with AccuWeather terming the air quality will be very unhealthy. The temperature will be 31 degrees Celsius in the morning time but will remain cooler in the evening, dropping to 14 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Iqbal Stadium Pitch Report

Situated in the city of Faisalabad, the Iqbal Stadium has hosted 16 ODI matches so far with 8 teams winning batting first, as do bowling second.

Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke(c), Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Sinethemba Qeshile, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter

