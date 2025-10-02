Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

R Ashwin to be available for all BBL matches in 2025-26 season
Off-spinner had entered ILT20 auction with base price of 120,000 US dollars
Reportedly says he did not want to lower his base price
India off-spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly committed to playing a full season in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Sydney Thunder.
Initially, Ashwin had signed up for a shorter stint, which would have covered only a few league fixtures and the playoffs.
However, he has now extended his contract to be available for all matches throughout the tournament, according to a Cricbuzz report. The BBL 2025 season is scheduled to run from December 14, 2025, to January 25, 2026 in Australia.
Ashwin's full-season availability strengthens Sydney Thunder's squad for the upcoming BBL campaign.
ILT20 Auction Outcome Influences Ashwin's Decision
Ashwin's extended participation in the BBL evidently comes as a direct result of his planned stint in the International League T20 (ILT20) not materialising. He went unsold in the first round of the ILT20 auction held on Wednesday (October 1, 2025).
Following this, Ashwin withdrew his name from the remaining rounds, the report added, expressing his unwillingness to feature in the league at that pay range. He had entered the ILT20 auction with a base price of 120,000 US dollars, which was the highest among all registered players. But the 39-year-old seems to have been left disappointed with how events unfolded.
Ashwin Stands Firm On Value, Confirms Thunder Deal
"That's the price I wanted as a bare minimum, and I'm happy not to play at this stage of my career if my value isn't met," Ashwin was quoted as saying in the report. There was always a chance of being picked in subsequent rounds of the auction, but he apparently decided not to continue.
"I was about to pull out a few days before the auction because of the Thunder deal, but since I had already committed to the ILT20 that I would enter the auction, I honoured my word. However, I did not agree to lowering my base price," he said.
Ashwin also confirmed in the report that he had given his commitment to Sydney Thunder for the full season. "I have signed up with Sydney Thunder for the entire season," Ashwin stated.
Since the retired India cricketer had already committed to ILT20 verbally, both Thunder and BBL agreed to give him an exemption, but the price had to be higher, as per the report. The Sydney Thunder team, coached by Trevor Baylis, finished third in the previous BBL edition.