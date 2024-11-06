Cricket

Ellyse Perry Run Out Goes Unappealed As Sydney Sixers Beat Hobart Hurricanes By 6 Runs In WBBL - Watch

Ellyse Perry survives a controversial run-out moment as Sydney Sixers edge Hobart Hurricanes by 6 runs in a thrilling Women's Big Bash League encounter. Here's what happened during the WBBL match

The Sydney Sixers edged out Hobart Hurricanes by 6 runs in their Women's Big Bash League 2024 match on Wednesday at the Ninja Stadium Stadium. Ellyse Perry starred with 86 runs, though the drama peaked when she was run out--yet no appeal was made by the fielding side. (More Cricket News)

With just five balls remaining in the first innings and Ellyse Perry and Mathilda Carmichael at the crease, the tension was high. That's when Perry, from the non-striker's end, ran to secure runs after Carmichael sent off the ball toward the gully.

Hobart's wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee quickly disturbed the stumps, making it appear as though Ellyse Perry had been run out. However, Lee failed to notice that Perry hadn't reached the crease in time and was actually out. Instead of appealing to the square leg umpire, Lee calmly placed the stumps back in position, and the match resumed with Perry still at the crease.

This moment left the commentators in shock. "She sort of looked like she gave up," Megan Barnard remarked.

"I haven’t seen ill discipline from Ellyse Perry often, but I think there was a little slack slide here. I think she’s gone," said the former Australian captain Alex Blackwell.

However, when Lizelle Lee realized that she missed the opportunity to get catch the big fish, it was too late. She had removed the bails but hadn’t appealed on time, meaning Perry was able to continue her innings, which stood at 81 runs at the time.

And eventually, this is what became the turning point in the Hurricanes' loss. The Sydney Sixers set a target of 156 runs, posting 155/7, with Ellyse Perry leading the charge with 86 runs off 62 balls. Hollie Armitage (30 off 25 balls) and Ash Gardner (21 off 16 balls) contributed.

The run target proved to be too much for the opponents as the Sydney Sixers restricted them at 149/9 in 20 overs. The match was not only a thrilling contest but also marked by a rare and unforgettable mistake from Lizelle Lee and the Hobart Hurricanes.

