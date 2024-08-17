Cricket

WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage

Holder, who hit an unbeaten 54 from 88 deliveries, watched on as the Proteas built a commanding advantage and were left 223-5 in their second innings

Jason Holder-cricket
Jason Holder is confident West Indies can turnaround their second Test against South Africa
Jason Holder remains confident that the West Indies can overcome South Africa's 239-run lead from the second day of the second Test in Guyana. (More Cricket News)

Opener Aiden Markram (51) and Kyle Verreynne (50) starred for South Africa, with no repeat of the opening day carnage that saw 17 wickets fall for either side. 

The Proteas were bowled out for 160 in their first innings, with Holder's half-century steadying the ship after the Windies had wobbled to just 97-7 in the 28th over. 

With a 16-run advantage heading into the second innings, Markram and Tony de Zorzi put together a 79-run opening partnership before the latter was caught for 39. 

The dismissal of Markram saw the visitors lose three wickets for 19 runs, but Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder (34 not out) were able to put together an 84-run sixth-wicket stand.

South Africa will resume with Verreynne and Mulder on day three, but Holder remains positive that his side can produce a comeback. 

“I was just trying to eke out as many runs as we could,” said Holder at the end of the day. “First session tomorrow is obviously crucial for us.

"The most important thing is not to let the runs get too far away, let them sweat a little bit more for their runs, and I believe, with the amount of time left in the game, that we can chase anything they give us.”

