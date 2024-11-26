Cricket

WI Vs BAN 1st Test: West Indies Used England Lessons In Bangladesh Victory, Says Captain Brathwaite

The Windies earned their first home Test victory in over two years on Tuesday, with two wickets from Alzarri Joseph helping them wrap up a 201-run triumph

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite praised his team-mates for putting the lessons of their series whitewash by England into action, as they earned a rare home win versus Bangladesh. (More Cricket News)

The Windies earned their first home Test victory in over two years on Tuesday, with two wickets from Alzarri Joseph helping them wrap up a 201-run triumph.

The best Bangladesh can now hope for from the two-match series is a draw, with West Indies snapping a miserable run of red-ball results.

They were beaten 3-0 by England on their most recent foreign tour in July, before going down 1-0 over two home matches against South Africa in August.

Alzarri Joseph was the star for West Indies - null
WI Vs BAN 1st Test: West Indies End Long Wait For Win In Longest Format At Home

BY Stats Perform

Speaking after the win in Antigua, Brathwaite said: "A lot of learning has taken place from the England tour. Test cricket is all about learning and that's what I tell our guys.

"We have seen a hundred here [from Justin Greaves] and that was a positive. It's good to get a Test win and we continue working hard."

While Joseph finished with figures of 3-69, Jayden Seales and Greaves also dismissed two apiece in Bangladesh's second innings, leading Brathwaite to praise his pace attack.

"It all depends on the surface, but these guys have different skill sets," he said. "We have to stay hungry, that's one. 

"Some guys got big fifties, it was good to see but this Test is over. We need to keep at it. The fans' support means a lot. I have seen the guys supporting us not just here but also in the first-class cricket."

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz also praised his bowlers, in particular six-wicket star Taskin Ahmed, but conceded they did not do enough with the bat.

"Think we bowled really well. Taskin got six wickets but they had a got partnership after they were down seven wickets," Miraz said. "Then the match was lost there. 

"We didn't bat well in this match. I think we made a few mistakes but that can happen. We hope to come back strongly in the next match. 

"We know what mistakes we made and we need to come back stronger. We will have a chat among ourselves. We have got a pace attack who bowled really well in the first innings. I am really happy with their performance."

