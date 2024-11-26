WI Vs BAN 1st Test: West Indies End Long Wait For Win In Longest Format At Home

Alzarri Joseph took two wickets in the first session on day five as West Indies wrapped up a 201-run win over Bangladesh in Antigua. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh lasted less than seven overs on Tuesday, as the Windies sealed their first home Test win in over two years in style.
Joseph (2-32) dismissed Hasan Mahmud (0), before ending Jaker Ali's brave stand on 31.
That left the tourists on 129-9, and Joseph then sent a fierce bouncer into the shoulder of Shoriful Islam.
Shoriful attempted to push on, but lasted just eight balls before he was forced to retire hurt, ensuring Bangladesh's innings came to an end and marking an emphatic victory for West Indies.
Data Debrief: No place like home
This is the first time the Windies have won a Test at home since they beat Bangladesh in June 2022, ending a four-match winless streak.
West Indies have won six of their last seven Test series against Bangladesh (one loss) including each of their last two, and they now have an unassailable 1-0 lead with just one more match to play in the series, so the best Bangladesh can hope for is a draw.