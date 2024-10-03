Cricket

Nine West Indies Players, Including Alzarri And Hayley, Awarded Multi-Year Contracts

The announcement comes amid growing participation of the West Indies cricketers in lucrative franchise leagues across the globe, which has long undermined the stability of the national teams

Hayley-Matthews-Cricket
West Indies' Hayley Matthews Photo: File
info_icon

In a historic first, nine West Indies cricketers, including ODI vice-captain Alzarri Joseph, pace sensation Shamar Joseph, women's T20I skipper Hayley Matthews and her deputy Shemaine Campbelle, were awarded multi-year contracts for the next two years, the CWI announced. (More Sports News)

The Cricket West Indies offered contracts to 15 men's cricketers and with six among them received multi-year deals based on their performances during the 2023-2024 evaluation period.

Of the 15 senior women’s players, three were awarded multi-year contracts.

The announcement comes amid growing participation of the West Indies cricketers in lucrative franchise leagues across the globe, which has long undermined the stability of the national teams.

The talent drain to global T20 leagues has considerably weakened West Indies' international squads, prompting the CWI to offer multi-year contracts as a strategy to provide financial security and retain players longer for national duty.

The development follows a four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in January 2024 between CWI and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA).

"CWI has committed to maintaining open and honest dialogue with players and being practical about the realities of the modern game," CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe has stated.

West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel - File
West Indies' Shannon Gabriel Announces Retirement From International Cricket

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"The players have responded in kind and the acceptance of multi-year contracts is an indication of clarity, confidence, and commitment on both sides.

"I’d like to congratulate the entire contracted cohort on their performances in the last assessment period and I look forward to them building on those in next one."

The WI men’s contracted pool of international players is relatively stable, with only two changes in the 15-member group.

Kavem Hodge, who made his Test debut this year against Australia, received his first-ever international contract, along with Roston Chase.

Hodge played a pivotal role in Windies' first Test win in Australia in 28 years in Brisbane and then followed that up with a maiden Test century against England at Trent Bridge.

He was also the leading run-scorer in the series for the Caribbeans.

Chase averaged 60.25 with the bat for the year in T20Is at a strike rate of 141.76 in eight innings where he notched 241 runs.

He also bagged 12 wickets in the format with an economy rate of 6.43.

The all-rounder also averaged 32.85 with the bat in eight ODIs for the last 12 months.

Tagenerine Chanderpaul, son of legendary former captain Shivnarine, will take up a franchise retainer contract with the Guyana Harpy Eagles for the upcoming year whilst Kemar Roach is in discussions regarding a new dual playing and mentorship/coaching role as he begins to plan for the next stage of his career.

Contracts

Multi-year Contract

Men: Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie and Jayden Seales. 

Women: Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor.

One-year Contract

Men: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Kavem Hodge, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell. 

Women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar,, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack and Rashada Williams.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nine West Indies Players, Including Alzarri And Hayley, Awarded Multi-Year Contracts
  2. Scotland At Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Schedule, Past Results - All You Need To Know
  3. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Introduces AI Tool For A Safer Online Experience For Players And Fans
  4. CPL 2024: Faf Du Plessis, Johnson Charles Steer SLK To Final At The Expense Of GAW
  5. India Vs New Zealand Preview, Women's T20 WC: IND's Best Must Step Up Against NZ In Group A Clash
Football News
  1. Superstar Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick For Inter Miami - Watch
  2. Champions League: Salah On Target In Routine Win - In Pics
  3. Champions League: Duran Scores As Villa Beat Bayern At Home - In Pics
  4. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Messi Set To Rejoin Argentina For Matches Against Venezuela And Bolivia
  5. Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi Lands His 46th Career Title
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana Minister's Remark On KTR's Role In Samantha-Naga Divorce Draws Ire | Who Said What
  2. Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Moves SC Over 'Illegal Confinement' Case | What To Know
  3. Mumbai Businessman Jumps To Death From Atal Setu Sea Bridge; 2nd Such Incident In 3 Days
  4. Haryana polls: Setback To AAP As Its Nilokheri Candidate Joins Congress
  5. Sonam Wangchuk Released From Detention; Meeting With PM, President Likely Soon | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  2. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  3. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
  4. Taiwan: At Least 8 Dead In Hospital Fire As Typhoon Krathon Batters Island's South
  5. 'Mahatma Gandhi Believed Non-Violence Was Greatest Force Available To Humanity': UN chief
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points