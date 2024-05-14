Cricket

Who Will Be India's Next Head Coach? A Look At Big Names Who Could Apply

With BCCI seeking applications from interested parties by May 27, a day after the IPL final, it is understood that the parent body is keen to hire a fresh face

X/@ICC
If he applies for the top post, Laxman will be a runaway favourite Photo: X/@ICC
info_icon

National Cricket Academy head and former India great VVS Laxman looks best placed to replace Rahul Dravid as the chief coach of the men's national team if the latter decides against reapplying for the high-profile job. (More Cricket News)

With BCCI secretary Jay Shah ruling out possibility of having different coaches for red and white ball formats, it will be a hunt for one candidate, who will have to live out of a suitcase for majority of the next three and half years.

Dravid, whose contract ends after the T20 World Cup, will be well within his rights to reapply for the post.

However with BCCI seeking applications from interested parties by May 27, a day after the IPL final, it is understood that the parent body is keen to hire a fresh face.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach is slated to end after June's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. - File
BCCI Invites Applications For India Head Coach, Tenure To Last Till 2027 End

BY Outlook Sports Desk

PTI looks at some of the big names who could be interested in applying for the post.

VVS Laxman

If he applies for the top post, Laxman will be a runaway favourite. The 49-year-old has been NCA's head for past three years and is overseeing the development of next batch of Indian cricketers through board's pathways system (India A and India U19).

He has also had experience of coaching the senior team when Dravid was in leave. The Indian team under his guidance played in the Asian Games, bilateral T20s versus Australia at home and away series in England, New Zealand and Ireland.

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami still around for at least two more years, Laxman with his cricketing acumen and genial demeanour could be the bridge between old and new in Indian cricket.

"Must be willing to meet work expectations and pressures associated with handling marquee athletes," is one of the job requirements and who better than Laxman, who shares great rapport with the current batch.

Gautam Gambhir

Among those who have played top flight cricket in the last 10 years and saw formats evolve, Gambhir's tactical nous cannot be ignored. Two IPL titles as captain with KKR, back-to-back play-offs with LSG in their first two years, Gambhir has always been praised for his man management skills.

Under him, a rejuvenated KKR are back in play-offs but a proud man that he is, will Gambhir apply on his own if he isn't sent feelers by the BCCI top brass? Also, his deep emotional attachment with KKR and a personal bond with principal owner Shah Rukh Khan could stop him from applying.

The other aspect is the person that he is -- a strong minded individual who would love a free hand. Virat Kohli will also be around for the better part of the next three years and given the history between both of them, it could be a rocky terrain. But it must be mentioned that Gambhir and current skipper Rohit Sharma share a terrific relationship.

Gary Kirsten is the new Pakistan head coach - X/@ICC
Gary Kirsten To Join Pakistan Cricket Team In England After GT Out Of Playoff Race

BY PTI

Justin Langer

Ashes and T20 World Cup winning Australian coach is a good tactician but also a strict disciplinarian.

In a recent interview, Langer did say that he is not averse to giving it a thought but being an India coach could be both mentally and physically demanding.

The same perks are always available in the IPL, working just for two months a year. If Dravid doesn't reapply, the most important series would be the one Down Under and who better than 'JL' to provide some inside information about his 'home team'.

A Gambhir or Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra have proved their coaching abilities in white ball cricket but not in the longest format.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Take Guidance From Gita's Teachings: Dhankhar
  2. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam To May 29 Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  3. Woman Strangles 8-Yr-Old Son To Death In Gurugram, Arrested
  4. Avoid Tea, Coffee Before And After Meals, Says ICMR | Know Why
  5. Fire At High-Rise In Navi Mumbai, No Casualties
Entertainment News
  1. Actors Who Aced The Quirky Black Suit Look
  2. Will Smith To Star In Stefano Sollima's Directorial Venture 'Sugar Bandits'
  3. 5 Actors Who Stay Connected To Their Ground Reality Through Farming
  4. Amazon Prime Video Renews 'The Boys' For Season Five
  5. ‘Kalvan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: GV Prakash Kumar's Genuine Effort Gets Overshadowed By A Mediocre Script
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Germany Squad Is Being Leaked At Art Venues, In Radio Programmes
  2. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Lucknow Stare At Big Defeat; Virtual Elimination From Playoffs
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  4. Ligue 1: PSG Warming Up For Coupe De France Final - Luis Enrique
  5. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Dismisses Madison Keys To Storm Into Semi-Finals
World News
  1. Harvard Students End Protest As University Agrees To Discuss Middle East Conflict
  2. Top US And Chinese Officials Begin Talks On AI In Geneva
  3. Imran Khan Asks Pak Army Chief To Apologise To Him For His 'Illegal' Abduction
  4. New York-Dublin Portal Closed: 'Inappropriate Behavior' Causes Temporary Shutdown
  5. Missile Fired By A Drone Kills 4 Members Of A Family In Pakistan Near The Afghan Border, Police Say
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election Highlights | May 14: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival