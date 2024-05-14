Cricket

Gary Kirsten To Join Pakistan Cricket Team In England After GT Out Of Playoff Race

Pakistan will play four Twenty20s against England to prepare for the T20 World Cup next month in the Caribbean and the United States

X/@ICC
Gary Kirsten is the new Pakistan head coach Photo: X/@ICC
info_icon

Gary Kirsten will start his two-year assignment as the coach of Pakistan's white-ball cricket team when he joins the squad in England on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan will play four Twenty20s against England to prepare for the T20 World Cup next month in the Caribbean and the United States.

Pakistan has delayed naming its final 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup until the first T20 against England next Tuesday at Leeds.

Kirsten served as the mentor and batting coach of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. They were knocked out of playoff contention on Monday.

Babar Azam. - X/@TheRealPCB
IRE Vs PAK: Babar Azam Now Most Successful T20I Skipper; Dhoni, Rohit In Top 5 - Check List

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“I've missed the experience of coaching at the international level and nurturing talented players to reach their full potential,” Kirsten said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday. “I'm committed to working closely with the (Pakistan) team to elevate their game and bring joy to fans around the world.”

Kirsten has coached India and South Africa.

Last month, the 56-year-old South African was confirmed as the white-ball coach along with Jason Gillespie as the red-ball coach.

Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam practising in nets. - Babar Azam/X
Babar Azam Firmly Behind Gary Kirsten, Backs Coach To Propel Pakistan Cricket

BY PTI

Pakistan has done well in the last two T20 World Cups. It made the semifinals in 2021 and the final against England in 2022.

The PCB has also appointed Simon Helmot as the fielding coach and David Reid as mental performance coach of the national team for the T20 World Cup. Reid will join the team next Monday while Helmot will team up with the Pakistan side on May 31 after the T20 series against England.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Madhya Pradesh: School Owner Arrested After Girl Raped In Hostel; Cop Who Told Kin Not To File Complaint Too Held
  2. Mumbai Rain: Rape Accused, Aspiring Politician, Over 20 Police Cases |Know About The Owner Of The Collapsed Billboard
  3. Woman Surrenders In Court In Sandeshkhali Case, Sent To Judicial Custody
  4. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea For Disqualifying PM Modi From Contesting Elections
  5. Delhi: 1 Died In Fire At ITO, Building Evacuated
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Kalvan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: GV Prakash Kumar's Genuine Effort Gets Overshadowed By A Mediocre Script
  2. Zayn Malik Turns His Phone Off For Several Days To Spend Time With His Animals
  3. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' To Now Release In Cinemas On June 21
  4. Chris Hemsworth Spent His Time At Met Gala Taking Selfies With Other Guests
  5. Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She’s ‘Super Shy’ When She Is Off Stage
Sports News
  1. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Naveen Ul Haq Gets Pant As LSG Aim To Restrict DC Below 200
  2. NBA Wrap: Thunder Get Even With Mavs, Celtics Go Up 3-1
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  4. Raphael Varane To Leave Manchester United At End Of Season
  5. CSK Member Since 2021 Now Joins Pakistan As Mental And Skill Conditioning Coach
World News
  1. Harvard Students End Protest As University Agrees To Discuss Middle East Conflict
  2. Top US And Chinese Officials Begin Talks On AI In Geneva
  3. Imran Khan Asks Pak Army Chief To Apologise To Him For His 'Illegal' Abduction
  4. New York-Dublin Portal Closed: 'Inappropriate Behavior' Causes Temporary Shutdown
  5. Missile Fired By A Drone Kills 4 Members Of A Family In Pakistan Near The Afghan Border, Police Say
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival