Who Is Thomas Jack Draca? Italian Cricketer Who Has Registered His Name For IPL Mega Auction 2025

A total of 1574 cricketers including 1165 Indians, have registered themselves for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction, that will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Many notable names have registered themselves to go under the hammer including former England pacer James Anderson. However, one name that has stood out from the registered list is Thomas Jack Draga.
The Italian cricketer, who hails from the land of Pizza and football, Thomas Jack Draca has made the headlines by entering the mega auction on November 24, 25.
Who is Thomas Jack Draca?
24-year-old Jack Draca has registered his name in the 325th slot in the auction list, ahead of Canada's Harsh Thaker. Draca plays for the Italian Cricket team and made his T20I debut against Luxembourg on June 9, 2024, taking eight wickets across four games.
Draca is a household name amongst the cricketing circles and has played for high-profile T20 leagues.
Draca represented Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates in the UAE's ILT20 and also for Brampton Wolves in the Canada T20 League.
Draca's connection with the MI Emirates, will this mean he could sign for Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians in the 2025 IPL? Time will tell but his experience of playing in different T20 leagues may appeal franchises, who could opt for fresh names in the bowling department