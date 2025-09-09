Who Is Simranjeet Singh? UAE Bowler Who Played With Shubman Gill, Set To Face India In Asia Cup 2025

Simranjeet Singh will play for his adopted nation, UAE, against his country of birth, India, in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 10

File photo of Simranjeet Singh in action for UAE in the ILT20 Men’s Gulf Cricket Championship 2024. | Photo: Instagram/kangsimranjeetsingh
Simranjeet Singh, the 35-year-old left-arm spinner for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will face India in the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai on September 10. However, the match will be special for Simranjeet, as he will represent his adopted nation against his country of birth, and face off against Shubman Gill, against whom he bowled as a young player in Mohali.

“I have known Shubman since he was a kid, but I don’t know if he remembers me,” Simranjeet said in an interview with PTI. Shubman, like Simranjeet, frequently stayed past training hours at the PCA Academy in Mohali, and “during those days, I had bowled a lot to him,” the orthodox spinner said.

Simranjeet is a product of Punjabi district cricket and a 2017 Ranji probables. “I had also bowled a lot at the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab nets whenever they had sessions in Mohali back in the day,” he added.

However, he never got the big breakthrough needed to make it to the Indian national team. In April 2021, he moved to Dubai for “20 odd days” for a practice session. But due to the second COVID-19 wave, his short trip soon turned into a permanent stay.

“The massive second wave hit, and there was another lockdown in India. I couldn't go back for months and eventually ended up staying back,” Simranjeet said.

He coached juniors, played club cricket, and once eligible after three seasons, requested a trial with UAE coach Lalchand Rajput. A central contract followed, and his career took off.

Since making his T20I debut for his new country in November 2024, Simranjeet has become an integral part of the UAE’s spin attack. Overall, he has played 12 T20Is and five ODI matches, taking 15 and 10 wickets, respectively.

Simranjeet Singh: Crafty Spinner With Solid Returns

Simranjeet Singh has impressed the UAE selectors with his ability to give flight to his deliveries, which is a proven weapon in T20 cricket. As a result, he has been hailed by the UAE’s Indian head coach, Lalchand Rajput.

“Not every left-arm spinner in T20Is has the heart to give the ball air and flight it consistently. Simran knows how to buy wickets with flight,” Rajput said.

Other than the 15 T20I wickets, Simranjeet is extremely economical, with an economy rate of 5.64, including tidy figures of 1/24 with 11 dot balls against Afghanistan on September 5. He has been one of the leading wicket-takers for the UAE in the Netherlands Tri-Series in May 2025.

As a devout Sikh, Simranjeet has been welcomed in his new country. “This is a great country… No one has ever questioned my beard, kara or kirpan,” he said.

During the India vs UAE match, Simranjeet will be vital for the hosts to test the Indian batting lineup, featuring the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and others. However, during the match, which will be live-streamed in India, his family will support his adopted nation.

“The dream was to play for India, but now that I’m playing for UAE, I think they (his family) will support UAE,” he joked.

(With PTI Inputs)

