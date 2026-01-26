Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

India celebrates it's 77th Republic Day today
Only one cricketer has managed to score a century on R-Day
India have hardly played cricket on this special days
Indian cricket has seen many top cricketers score centuries on the international front. This (scoring a ton) is thought to be one of the biggest achievement for a batter.
However, has anyone thought about scoring a century on a prosperous day? Many few will know that India has played a match on Republic Day and a certain cricketer has and remains the only one, to score a century on this day.
Since India became republic in 1950, January 26 has been viewed as a day of celebration, national pride and emotion itself.
Cricket has formed a huge part of the Indian people's life and has often shared the spotlight. However, of all the matches played on this date, there stands out one cricketer who has turned it into a personal milestone with a century.
During the 2012 Test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, the Aussies posted a mammoth 604/7 in the first innings and in reply, the visitors scored 272. However, that would only have been possible if it wasn't for Virat Kohli's defiant 116 off 213 balls.
The Indian batter became the first name to score a century on R-Day with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu coming very close, only to fall short.