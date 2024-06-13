Cricket

West Indies Women Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squad, Venue - All You Need To Know

The Sri Lanka women's cricket team is ready to host West Indies for the three match ODI and T20I series. Here's the match schedule, time, venue, squads, streaming option, head-to-record and all you need to know

West Indies National Women's Team.
West Indies women's cricket team are ready for a short trip down to Sri Lanka for the three-match ODI and T20I series set to kick off on June 15, Sunday in Galle. (More Cricket News)

The Windies women are riding high on their resounding 4-1 triumph over Pakistan women in the five-match T20I series. Prior to this the team led by Hayley Matthews secured flawless 3-0 clean sweep against Pakistan in the ODI series. With an upcoming series against Sri Lanka on the calender West Windies will have a good opportunity to warm-up ahead of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, for Sri Lanka women's team as well, this upcoming series against West Indies will act as their preperation for the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup . The Lankans became the second team to qualify for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup by defeating the UAE women in the second semi-final of the Qualifier taken place in may.

West Indies-W and Sri Lanka-W Head To Head

West Indies and Sri Lanka women's team have locked horns 22 times in the T20 International matches. The Windies leading the head to head record have won 18 times, while the Lankans have won only 4 times.

West Indies women tour of Sri Lanka Fixtures

June 15, Sunday, 1st ODI

West Indies-W and Sri Lanka-W

Time - 10:00 AM IST

Venue - Galle International Stadium, Galle

June 18, Tuesday, 2nd ODI

West Indies-W and Sri Lanka-W

Time - 10:00 AM IST

Venue - Galle International Stadium, Galle

June 21, Friday, 3rd ODI

West Indies-W and Sri Lanka-W

Time - 10:00 AM IST

Venue - Galle International Stadium, Galle

June 24, Monday, 1st T20I

West Indies-W and Sri Lanka-W

Time - 10:00 AM IST

Venue - Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

June 26, Wednesday, 2nd T20I

West Indies-W and Sri Lanka-W

Time - 10:00 AM IST

Venue - Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

June 28, Friday, 3rd T20I

West Indies-W and Sri Lanka-W

Time - 10:00 AM IST

Venue - Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Live Streaming of the West Indies women tour of Sri Lanka matches:

The matches of the West Indies women tour of Sri Lanka 2024 will be available to stream on the Sony Liv app and website.

West Indies Women Squad For ODI and T20I Series

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk), Kate Wilmott

Sri Lanka Women Squad For ODI Series

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)

