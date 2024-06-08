Cricket

West Indies Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 18 Preview: Windies Shake Off Batting

The pre-tournament favourites and two-time former champions, West Indies suffered a scare chasing a modest 137 before they scraped to five-wicket win over minnows Papua New Guinea in their opening match

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies' Roston Chase, right, gathers with teammates prior to their during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Papua New Guinea at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
info_icon

Co-hosts West Indies will look to shake off their batting rustiness and come in their element when they face Uganda in a Group C T20 World Cup clash in Georgetown, Guyana on June 9, Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

On a difficult pitch that required patience and application, West Indies batters kept playing recklessly and found themselves half the side down for 97 with just four overs remaining.

It was then left to Roston Chase (42 not out) and Andre Russell (15 not out) to safely take them home and avoid an embarrassment.

Andre Russell of West Indies. - null
T20 World Cup: West Indies Survive Papua New Guinea Scare - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

Against a team who are coming on the back of morale boosting win over Papua New Guinea, West Indies will have to exercise some caution especially with the bat.

Nicholas Pooran has been their most standout batter in the recent past and the wicketkeeper-batter will have responsibility to stay at the crease till the end.

On conditions that have assisted the bowlers, pacer Alzarri Joseph and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein who were impressive in the previous match will look to give early breakthroughs.

Uganda have happy memories of bowling out Papua New Guinea for 77 at this venue but their batting will be in the spotlight as they struggled in the chase before securing a tense three-wicket win in the penultimate over.

Teams (from)

West Indies:

Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Uganda:

Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

Match starts: 6am IST.

