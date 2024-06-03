Cricket

T20 World Cup: West Indies Survive Papua New Guinea Scare - Data Debrief

Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell helped West Indies surmount stiff resistance from Papua New Guinea, as the hosts won their opening match of T20 World Cup 2024 with five wickets to spare

Andre Russell of West Indies.
West Indies joined the United States in making a winning start to their home T20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea, though Andre Russell had to get them over the line after a major scare. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

The two-time world champions made a terrific start after putting their opponents in to bat in Guyana as Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein accounted for Tony Ura and Lega Siaka within three overs.

Former West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran - null
West Indies Want 'Special' World Cup Winning Feeling Again, Says Nicholas Pooran

BY Stats Perform

However, Sese Bao steadied the ship for Papua New Guinea, smashing 50 runs off 48 deliveries including six fours and one maximum before Alzarri Joseph struck him middle and leg 17 overs in.

Kiplin Doriga was 27 not out as the visitors finished 136-8, and the Windies initially looked to be making smooth progress towards that target as Nicholas Pooran put on a 53-run partnership with Brandon King.

Papua New Guinea skipper Assad Vala then came up with two dismissals as the hosts collapsed from 61-1 to 97-5, nerves being frayed as they required 37 off 19 balls to win. 

However, star man Russell (15 off nine) supported Roston Chase (42 not out) as they got over the line with six deliveries to spare, avoiding a shock defeat in their Group C opener.

Data Debrief: Windies stop the rot… just

West Indies entered their home opener looking to improve on miserable performances at the last two T20 World Cups, having lost six of their last eight games at the tournament.

Russell ultimately came up with the goods both with ball (2-19) and bat as they got the job done, but more will be required when they face New Zealand and Afghanistan later in the pool. 

