WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rovman Powell's Men Look To Start On A Winning Note In Guyana

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Live Score, T20 world Cup 2024: Rovman Powell captained West Indies are in action as they begin the T20 sojourn against Assad Vala led Papua New Guinea at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday at 8:00 PM IST. Get all the live scores and updates for WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 match right here

Tejas Rane
2 June 2024
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: Match Prediction

Who will tonight's match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 between WI and PNG? Check our match prediction here -

West Indies Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 2 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Fantasy 11, Pitch- All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: Squads

Papua New Guinea Squad: Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(w), Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph

WI Vs PNG Live Blog, T20 World Cup 2024, Match 2

Welcome to the live coverage of match 2 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as West Indies take on Papua New Guinea in Guyana. After co-hosts USA won match 1 against rivals Canada in the first game, it's time for Rovman Powell's men to show their mettle against minnows PNG at the Providence Stadium. With a plethora of stars up their sleeve, expect WI to dominate the game. However, cricket is a funny game and PNG are no pushovers. Who will win tonight's contest? Catch the live updates of the WI vs PNG match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Scorecard | More Cricket News)

