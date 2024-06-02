WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rovman Powell's Men Look To Start On A Winning Note In Guyana

Welcome to the live coverage of match 2 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as West Indies take on Papua New Guinea in Guyana. After co-hosts USA won match 1 against rivals Canada in the first game, it's time for Rovman Powell's men to show their mettle against minnows PNG at the Providence Stadium. With a plethora of stars up their sleeve, expect WI to dominate the game. However, cricket is a funny game and PNG are no pushovers. Who will win tonight's contest? Catch the live updates of the WI vs PNG match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Scorecard | More Cricket News)