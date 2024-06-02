Cricket

West Indies Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 2 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Fantasy 11, Pitch- All You Need To Know

Who will win the WI vs PNG clash? What would be the playing XIs? Will it rain during West Indies PNG match? Here is everything you need to know about match No 2 of the T20 World Cup

X/@windiescricket
West Indies cricket team. Photo: X/@windiescricket
info_icon

West Indies and Papua New Guinea will face each other for the first time in international cricket when they meet in match No 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana on Sunday. (Key Battles | More Cricket News)

West Indies have among the strong batting unit in the tournament and PNG will have to play the game of their life to make a match out of this clash.

Who will win the WI vs PNG clash? What would be the playing XIs? Will it rain during West Indies PNG match? Here is everything you need to know about match No 2 of the T20 World Cup.

West Indies Vs PNG Head To Head

West Indies have never faced PNG before.

West Indies Vs PNG Squads

Former West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran - null
West Indies Want 'Special' World Cup Winning Feeling Again, Says Nicholas Pooran

BY Stats Perform

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(w), Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph

West Indies Vs PNG Predicted XI

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph

PNG: Tony Ura, Sesa Bau, Assad Vala, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chrles Amini, Kiplin Doriga, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea

West Indies Vs PNG Fantasy XI

Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King(c), Tony Ura, Andre Russell (vc), Kyle Mayers, Assad Vala, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Charles Amini, Gudakesh Motie

West Indies Vs PNG Weather Report

West Indies are hosting the T20 World Cup second time. - X/@WindiesCricket
West Indies Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Temperature will be around 28 degree Celsius in Providence during the match time but rain could play spoilsport.

Will it rain during WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 match 2 in Providence, Guyana?

There are chances of showers go up to 85% around the time the match begins even a thunderstorm is predicted early in the day. The rain predictions go down only after the match timings end.

West Indies Vs PNG Pitch Report

Pitch is expected to be on the slower side but if West Indies bat first they can score big by putting an inexprienced PNG bowlers under pressure.

West Indies Vs PNG Prediction

West Indies are the overwhelming favourites to win the match with Google giving them a 97% chance.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  2. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  5. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
Entertainment News
  1. Trade Association Rescinds Honour Awarded To Robert De Niro After Comments Against Donald Trump
  2. Zonal DCP Clarifies Raveena Tandon's Car Didn't Hit Any Person; Actress Claims Mob Attacked Her
  3. Mandy Moore Announces Third Pregnancy, Expecting First Daughter
  4. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  5. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
Sports News
  1. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rovman Powell's Men Look To Start On A Winning Note In Guyana
  2. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Probable XIs, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus Move To MLS Hinted At By Former Team-Mate Roman Burki
  4. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Searching For Roland Garros Adaptation Despite Quarter-Final Progression
  5. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Round 2 After Court 5 Classic
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six