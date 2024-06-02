West Indies Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 2 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Fantasy 11, Pitch- All You Need To Know

West Indies and Papua New Guinea will face each other for the first time in international cricket when they meet in match No 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana on Sunday. (Key Battles | More Cricket News)
West Indies have among the strong batting unit in the tournament and PNG will have to play the game of their life to make a match out of this clash.
Who will win the WI vs PNG clash? What would be the playing XIs? Will it rain during West Indies PNG match? Here is everything you need to know about match No 2 of the T20 World Cup.
West Indies Vs PNG Head To Head
West Indies have never faced PNG before.
West Indies Vs PNG Squads
Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(w), Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph
West Indies Vs PNG Predicted XI
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph
PNG: Tony Ura, Sesa Bau, Assad Vala, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chrles Amini, Kiplin Doriga, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea
West Indies Vs PNG Fantasy XI
Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King(c), Tony Ura, Andre Russell (vc), Kyle Mayers, Assad Vala, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Charles Amini, Gudakesh Motie
West Indies Vs PNG Weather Report
Temperature will be around 28 degree Celsius in Providence during the match time but rain could play spoilsport.
Will it rain during WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 match 2 in Providence, Guyana?
There are chances of showers go up to 85% around the time the match begins even a thunderstorm is predicted early in the day. The rain predictions go down only after the match timings end.
West Indies Vs PNG Pitch Report
Pitch is expected to be on the slower side but if West Indies bat first they can score big by putting an inexprienced PNG bowlers under pressure.