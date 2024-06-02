Cricket

West Indies Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

As West Indies and Papua New Guinea meet each other for the first time in international cricket, here are three key player battles that will prove decisive in the match

X/@WindiesCricket
West Indies are hosting the T20 World Cup second time. Photo: X/@WindiesCricket
After the opening game in the USA, action now moves to the Caribbean as West Indies host Papua New Guinea in match No 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)

The two teams will face each other for the first time and it is going to be a mismatch.

West Indies led by Rovman Powell have among the most threatening batting units in the competition and PNG will definitely have a tough time containing it. In the bowling department too, West Indies are far ahead of their rivals.

The hosts won their sole warm-up match against Australia. PNG on the other hand lost both of its warm-ups narrowly.

As West Indies and Papua New Guinea meet each other for the first time in international cricket, here are three key player battles that will prove decisive in the match.

Shamar Joseph vs PNG Top Order

West Indies will be tempted to pick Shamar Joseph for his sheer pace against PNG batters who are largely inexperienced of facing it.

The core of PNG batting is their experienced quartet of Assad Vala, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau. If we are going to see an upset, it is going to be one of these playing an innings of their lives.

But will they be able to handle Joseph's pace? We could be in for a short game if Joseph is at his best.

Brandon King vs John Kariko

John Kariko is among the few PNG players to have experience of playing in the Caribbeans. The left-arm spinner was a part of PNG's 2022 Under-19 World Cup team. He is also PNG's main hope of stifling West Indian big hitters.

Brandon King has been West Indies' best batter in recent times and his early wicket will be crucial if PNG want to have an impact on the game. Coming from a strong showing in the recent series against South Africa, King would like to rule a smaller team.

Nicholas Pooran vs Charles Amini

With 10 wickets in his last four matches, PNG vice captain Charles Amini can be tagged as a wicket-keeper. His leg-spin will be a vital part of PNG's campaign. The biggest wicket for PNG will be of Nicholas Pooran, who is among the best hitters of spin in the world.

Will Amini be able to get Pooran or the Caribbean will take apart the leggie?

