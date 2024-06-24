Cricket

WI Vs RSA, T20 World Cup: South Africa Win Thriller To Enter Semi-Final - Data Debrief

South Africa booked their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.
South Africa booked their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals following a tense three-wicket victory over West Indies on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Following England's success over co-hosts the United States on Sunday, the game in Antigua was a straight shootout to decide the other side to progress from Group 2. 

The Proteas elected to bowl first and looked in control, having restricted West Indies to 135-8, with Tabraiz Shamsi starring in their attack (3-27). 

However, Andre Russell struck twice in the second over of the chase, seeing Reeza Hendricks (1) and Quinton de Kock (7) fall to leave South Africa 15-2.

The West Indies' momentum was halted, though, following a spell of rain at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, forcing the players off the pitch for over an hour. 

South Africa returned with a new target from their remaining 17 overs, and although Roston Chase, who made 52 with the bat, took three wickets, the Proteas withstood the pressure as Marco Jansen sealed the win with a six with five balls remaining. 

Data Debrief: De Kock breaks T20 record

With the stumping of Rovman Powell, De Kock became the first player to record 100 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in T20Is (82 catches, 18 stumpings). 

South Africa have now won each of their last four men’s T20Is played in West Indies, after winning just one of their five games (L4) in the country prior to that. 

