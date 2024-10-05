Cricket

West Indies Vs Scotland Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: When, Where To Watch WI-W Vs SCO-W Match

West Indies lost to South Africa by 10 wickets runs in their opening fixture, while Scotland suffered a 16-run defeat against Bangladesh. Here is all you need to know about the WI-W vs SCO-W clash of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

West Indies womens cricket team
The West Indies women's cricket team. Photo: File
info_icon

The eighth match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 pits West Indies against Scotland at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 6). Watch the WI-W vs SCO-W clash on TV and online. (More Cricket News)

West Indies had a sluggish start to their T20 World Cup campaign, as they suffered a thumping 10-wicket loss at the hands of South Africa on Friday. The defeat means the Windies must beat Scotland, if they are to harbour hopes of advancing to the semi-finals.

As for Scotland, they too began the tournament proper on a losing note, going down to Sri Lanka by a 16-run margin in Sharjah on Thursday. They will now try to spring a surprise against the Caribbean side to make a mark in their debut appearance at the Women's T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh women celebrating their victory over Scotland in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. - Photo: X | T20 World Cup
BAN-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Bangladesh Beat Scotland By 16 Runs In Low-Scoring Opener

BY PTI

The WI-W vs SCO-W match will be the first time the two teams will face off in T20 internationals.

WI-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 WC Group B Match: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the West Indies vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group B match be played?

The West Indies vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group B match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 7:30pm IST.

Where will the West Indies vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group B match be telecast and live streamed?

The West Indies vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group B match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

WI-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 WC Group B Match: Squads

Scotland women: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell.

West Indies women: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton.

Tags

