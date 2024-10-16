Cricket

West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC 2024: When, Where To Watch WI-W Vs NZ-W Semi-Final Match

The West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final match will take place on October 18, Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

West Indies-vs-Bangladesh-Womens-T20-World-Cup-ICC
The West Indies women's cricket team. Photo: File
info_icon

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 trophy is up for grabs, with four teams battling for glory now. The second semi-final match will be held between West Indies and New Zealand on October 18, Friday, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

The Windies women secured their spot in the semi-finals after defeating England by six wickets in their last group-stage game. The team led by Hayley Matthews, they chased down the target of 142, posting 144/4 with 12 balls to spare. West Indies are up to recreate the celebrations of their 2016 title victory.

On the other hand, the Blackcaps women clinched their place in the semi-finals with a commanding 54-run victory over Pakistan in their final group stage match. New Zealand women are yet to win a T20 World Cup trophy.

In their last five T20I matches, the New Zealand women's team has emerged victorious three times, while the West Indies have won once, and one match ended in a tie.

West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Live Streaming:

When is West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final match?

The West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final match will take place on October 18, Friday at 7:30 PM at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch When is West Indies Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final match?

The 1st semi-final will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

West Indies Vs New Zealand Squads:

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

