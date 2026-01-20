Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Black Caps Face Bengal Tigers In Group B Clash
Bangladesh will be up against Nez Zealand in match 15 of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Bulawayo on January 20. X/ICC
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 15 of the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Queens Sports Club, in Bulawayo. Both the teams are strong contenders of the title, however both the teams haven't been able to register a win yet in the tournament. Bangladesh lost their first match against India by 18 runs (DLS method). They were once in a strong position against a strong Indian team but lost momentum mid-way and lost the match. On the other hand, New Zealand's first match against the United States of America got washed out. Though, the Kiwis got a point from that match, still they'll by looking for their first win of the tournament, to get things going. Check out the live score and highlights of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: India Qualified
The Indian U19 team is also placed placed in Group B with both these teams. India have already qualified for the Super Six stage after winning their initial two matches against the USA and Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Match Details
Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Date: January 20, 2026
Time: 13:00 IST
Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar
Live Telecast: Star Sports
