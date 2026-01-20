Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Black Caps Face Bengal Tigers In Group B Clash

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the live score and play-by-play updates of the match 15 of the U19 World Cup between BAN U-19 vs NZ U-19 at the Queens Sports Club, in Bulawayo

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score
Bangladesh will be up against Nez Zealand in match 15 of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in Bulawayo on January 20. X/ICC
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 15 of the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Queens Sports Club, in Bulawayo. Both the teams are strong contenders of the title, however both the teams haven't been able to register a win yet in the tournament. Bangladesh lost their first match against India by 18 runs (DLS method). They were once in a strong position against a strong Indian team but lost momentum mid-way and lost the match. On the other hand, New Zealand's first match against the United States of America got washed out. Though, the Kiwis got a point from that match, still they'll by looking for their first win of the tournament, to get things going. Check out the live score and highlights of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: India Qualified

The Indian U19 team is also placed placed in Group B with both these teams. India have already qualified for the Super Six stage after winning their initial two matches against the USA and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Date: January 20, 2026

Time: 13:00 IST

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Hi There

Hello Cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup match between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Stay tuned with us for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Black Caps Against Bengal Tigers In Group B Clash

  2. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  3. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  4. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  5. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Aussie Wins Second Set As Fans Go Wild Inside Arena

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Madison Keys Seals Progress; Jannik Sinner In Action On Rod Laver Arena

  3. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

  4. Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 3: Madison Keys Survives Scare To Advance Into Round Two

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  2. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Abandoned, Killed, Relocated: The Hidden Cost Of India’s Stray Dog Policy Push

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  3. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  4. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  5. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

Latest Stories

  1. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  2. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  3. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  4. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Live Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Aussie Wins Second Set As Fans Go Wild Inside Arena

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Madison Keys Seals Progress; Jannik Sinner In Action On Rod Laver Arena

  6. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  7. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  8. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There