West Indies Vs England, 2nd T20I Toss Update: ENG Bowl First Against WI - Check Playing XIs

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the second T20I in Barbados on Monday (November 11, 2024). This is the second game in a five-match series, which will be the last white-ball tour of 2024 for the visitors. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)
Jofra Archer is back in the England playing XI in place of Reece Topley, while Terrance Hinds will make his debut for West Indies, who have made three changes for this game.
Playing XIs
England: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell(c), Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Terrance Hinds.
The visitors will aim to replicate their superb display in the first game, which they won by a thumping eight-wicket margin. The Windies, on the other hand, will be eager to level things up tonight, failing which they could slip to a 0-2 deficit in the five-match series.
The opening game saw a superb century from Phil Salt and a career-best four-wicket haul from Saqib Mehmood. England chased down West Indies' 183-run target with ease, romping home with 19 balls and eight wickets to spare.