Cricket

WI Vs BAN 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Windies Aim To Tighten Grip After Brilliant Opening Day

Follow live scores and ball by ball commentary of the second day of the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh here

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
WI Vs BAN 1st Test Day 2 Live Score
West Indies and Bangladesh will be on the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua for the second day of the first Test match between the two teams. Follow live scores, commentary and scorecard updates of WI vs BAN 1st Test here.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva(w), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

West Indies have reached 250 for the loss of six wickets at the end of the opening day of the Test match. The two outstanding stars for the home side were Mikyle Louis and Alick Athanaze who both unfortunately got out in the 90s. Taskin Ahmed has taken two wickets for Bangladesh on the first day.

