West Indies Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch

Summary of this article
West Indies will clash with Australia in the 2nd T20U on March 22
Australia are leading 1-0 in the series
West Indies will have to win to keep the series alive
West Indies Women will aim to level the series when they face Australia Women in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Arnos Vale Ground at Kingstown on March 22, Sunday. Australia are leading the series 1-0 after a dominant 43-run victory in the opening game. As the visitors lead, the hosts find themselves in a must-win situation to keep the series alive.
In the first match, after winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia had a shaky start, slipping to 34/2 within the powerplay as Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield fell early. However, world no. 1 T20 batter Beth Mooney and veteran Ellyse Perry stabilized the innings with a massive 99-run partnership for the third wicket.
Mooney anchored the innings with a brilliant 79, while Perry supported by playing a knock of 36 runs. Riding on their partnership, they posted a challenging 164/6. Deandra Dottin was the standout, finishing with 3/35, while Chinelle Henry took 2/28.
The West Indies began their chase with promise, reaching 33/0 in the powerplay. Qiana Joseph made the most of her early life, having been dropped by Alana King, to score a brisk 45 off 39 balls. However, the momentum shifted once the spinners took over.
Alana King was the one who dismantled the West Indies top order. She bowled captain Hayley Matthews (11) with a beauty, trapped Shemaine Campbelle (15) LBW, and clean-bowled Deandra Dottin for a duck. She finished with exceptional figures of 3/14.
Stafanie Taylor fought a lonely battle with 28 runs, but the mounting run rate proved too much. Georgia Wareham polished off the tail with 2/14, leaving the hosts stranded at 121/6. Despite a valiant try from Qiana Joseph, West Indies fell short.
In the second T20I, Australia's primary focus will be fielding discipline. Despite their 43-run win, spilling six catches in the opener is a lapse they cannot afford to repeat. Captain Sophie Molineux, who is playing as a specialist captain due to a back injury, will be demanding more commitment for her players.
The hosts West Indies are heavily reliant on their big names. Their plan revolves around Hayley Matthews finding her rhythm early. In the first game, the chase died once she fell. Matthews needs to play deep if West Indies plan to compete. They would also look for some fireworks with the bat from Deandra Dottin. West Indies will have to find a way to counter Australia's spin.
West Indies Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Squads
West Indies Women: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shawnisha Hector, Mandy Mangru, Zaida James, Eboni Brathwaite
Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Tahlia Wilson, Darcie Brown, Lucy Hamilton
West Indies Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Info
Where will the WI-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match be played?
The 2nd WI-W vs AUS-W T20I of the three-match series will take place at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent, West Indies.
When will the WI-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match be played?
The match will start at 4am IST.
Where to watch the WI-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match?
There is no TV broadcast for the matches in India. However, viewers can catch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.