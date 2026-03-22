West Indies Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch

West Indies Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: Check out the preview, streaming details and squads as AUS-W take on WI-W in the 2nd T20I

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
West Indies Vs Australia-live-streaming-2nd-womens t20i-where-to-watch-St Vincent
Hayley Matthews in action for West Indies Women. Photo: windiescricket/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • West Indies will clash with Australia in the 2nd T20U on March 22

  • Australia are leading 1-0 in the series

  • West Indies will have to win to keep the series alive

West Indies Women will aim to level the series when they face Australia Women in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Arnos Vale Ground at Kingstown on March 22, Sunday. Australia are leading the series 1-0 after a dominant 43-run victory in the opening game. As the visitors lead, the hosts find themselves in a must-win situation to keep the series alive.

In the first match, after winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia had a shaky start, slipping to 34/2 within the powerplay as Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield fell early. However, world no. 1 T20 batter Beth Mooney and veteran Ellyse Perry stabilized the innings with a massive 99-run partnership for the third wicket.

Mooney anchored the innings with a brilliant 79, while Perry supported by playing a knock of 36 runs. Riding on their partnership, they posted a challenging 164/6. Deandra Dottin was the standout, finishing with 3/35, while Chinelle Henry took 2/28.

The West Indies began their chase with promise, reaching 33/0 in the powerplay. Qiana Joseph made the most of her early life, having been dropped by Alana King, to score a brisk 45 off 39 balls. However, the momentum shifted once the spinners took over.

Alana King was the one who dismantled the West Indies top order. She bowled captain Hayley Matthews (11) with a beauty, trapped Shemaine Campbelle (15) LBW, and clean-bowled Deandra Dottin for a duck. She finished with exceptional figures of 3/14.

Related Content
Australia win the toss & chose to bat first in the 1st T20I. - X/windiescricket
West Indies Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: AUS-W Win Toss, Elect To Bat First
Australian players react following the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia, Friday, March 13, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Gary Day
China Vs Australia Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
Sam Kerr in action for Australia. - File
Australia Vs North Korea LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch QF Match In Action?
File image of the Indian women's cricket team. - BCCIWomen/X
India Women Vs Australia Women Live Streaming, One-Off Test 2026: When & Where To Watch, H2H - All You Need To Know
Related Content

Stafanie Taylor fought a lonely battle with 28 runs, but the mounting run rate proved too much. Georgia Wareham polished off the tail with 2/14, leaving the hosts stranded at 121/6. Despite a valiant try from Qiana Joseph, West Indies fell short.

In the second T20I, Australia's primary focus will be fielding discipline. Despite their 43-run win, spilling six catches in the opener is a lapse they cannot afford to repeat. Captain Sophie Molineux, who is playing as a specialist captain due to a back injury, will be demanding more commitment for her players.

The hosts West Indies are heavily reliant on their big names. Their plan revolves around Hayley Matthews finding her rhythm early. In the first game, the chase died once she fell. Matthews needs to play deep if West Indies plan to compete. They would also look for some fireworks with the bat from Deandra Dottin. West Indies will have to find a way to counter Australia's spin.

West Indies Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Squads

West Indies Women: Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shawnisha Hector, Mandy Mangru, Zaida James, Eboni Brathwaite

Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Tahlia Wilson, Darcie Brown, Lucy Hamilton

West Indies Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Info

Q

Where will the WI-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match be played?

A

The 2nd WI-W vs AUS-W T20I of the three-match series will take place at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent, West Indies.

Q

When will the WI-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match be played?

A

The match will start at 4am IST.

Q

Where to watch the WI-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I match?

A

There is no TV broadcast for the matches in India. However, viewers can catch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. How Big Is IPL Money? Dissecting League's Global Sports Standing

  2. Who Is Fanny Utagushimaninde? Youngest T20I Centurion From Associate Member Nation Rwanda - All You Need To Know

  3. Virat Kohli Urges RCB Teammates To 'Switch On' And Not Waste 'Even A Minute' Ahead Of IPL Title Defence

  4. IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin Feels KKR Bowling Has Lost Its 'Novelty And Fear Factor'

  5. Pakistan Super League 2026 Guide: All You Need To Know About The New 8 Team Edition; From Schedule To Squads

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A State Of Extremes: Belonging, Erasure In Assam

  2. Ecological Sacrifice At The Altar Of Frontier Development In The Great Nicobar And Arunachal Pradesh 

  3. LPG Crunch: Firewood-Cooked Food For Ministers, MLAs At Himachal Assembly’s Budget Session

  4. In ‘Progressive’ Keralam, Women Still Don’t 'Hold Up Half The Sky’

  5. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  2. Iran Through The Years: Defiant Women And Their Restless Streets

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Trump Says US ‘Close to Objectives’ in Iran War, Rejects Ceasefire

  5. Weapons of Media Deception

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls