Washington Freedom Vs San Francisco Unicorns Qualifier Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

The Major League Cricket 2024 has reached its business end as the final four teams remain in contention. In the Eliminator, Texas Super Kings take on MI New York whereas the Qualifier sees Washington Freedom locking horns against San Francisco Unicorns. (More Cricket News)
The winner of the Qualifier and the Challenger will fight for the trophy in the final clash.
Qualifier: Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns - July 26 at 6 AM IST at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.
The Qualifier will be played on July 26, Thursday, at 6:00 AM IST at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. These two last met in match 20 of the MLC 2024 with SFU coming out trumps with a 6-wicket win (DLS).
Squads:
Washington Freedom Squad: Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Andries Gous(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Maxwell, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Amila Aponso, Lockie Ferguson, Jasdeep Singh, Ian Holland, Akeal Hosein, Justin Dill, Andrew Tye, Saurabh Netravalkar, Lahiru Milantha, Jack Edwards, Yasir Mohammad, Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy
San Francisco Unicorns Squad: Finn Allen, Matthew Short, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Josh Inglis(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Corey Anderson(c), Hassan Khan, Pat Cummins, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton, Tajinder Dhillon, Abrar Ahmed, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karima Gore
Here are the live streaming details of the Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Qualifier:
When will the Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Qualifier be played?
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Qualifier will be played on July 26, Thursday at 6:00 AM IST at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
Where to watch the Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Qualifier?
In India, the MLC 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
The global broadcast partners for MLC 2024 are as follows:
USA: Willow by Cricbuzz, YES Network
Canada: Willow by Cricbuzz
Australia and New Zealand: Prime Video
Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz
Pakistan: A Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
UK and Ireland: TNT Sports