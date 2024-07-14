Washington Freedom will cross swords with Los Angeles Knight Riders in match No.11 of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Church Street Park in Morrisville at 1:00 AM (IST), Monday, July 15. (More Cricket News)
The Freedom will come into the contest on the back of a five-wicket victory over Seattle Orcas and have won two out of the three games with one being washed out.
The Knight Riders will quickly need to change things as they just have one win in four games and will be hopeful of turning things around.
Here are the details of the Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 11 live streaming:
When is the Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
The Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 11 will be played on Monday, July 15 at 1:00 AM at Church Street Park in Morrisville.
Where to watch Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
The Indian broadcast partners of the 2024 Major League Cricket tournament are yet to be announced.
Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MCL 2024 Squads
Washington Freedom: Marco Jansen, Andries Gous (wk), Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum, Akeal Hosin, Amila Aphonso, Ian Holland, Lahiru Milantha, Yasir Mohammad, Steve Smith (c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Andre Tye.
Los Angeles Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Nitish Kumar, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Spencer Johnson, Derone Davis, Corne Dry, Ali Khan, Adithya Ganesh, Adam Zampa, Joshua Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Alex Carey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Saif Badar, Matthew Tromp