RR Vs RCB: Virat Kohli Hits Riyan Parag For Six En Route IPL 2024's First Century - WATCH

Virat Kohli was at his imperious best on Saturday. Opening the batting with his successor Faf du Plessis, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain took charge with a sublime century -- first of the the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 -- at Jaipur's sprawling Sawai Mansingh Stadium. (Match Blog | Full Coverage)
Asked to set a target by Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, RCB got off to a flier, racing to 50 in just 32 balls with Kohli doing the bulk of the scoring. And the trend continued as the so-called eternal bridesmaids of IPL breached the 100-run mark in the 12th over (107/0).
Advertisement
En route, Kohli also brought his half-century, and how!
In the previous over, the former India captain lofted Riyan Parag for a six over long-on for a six for a 39-ball fifty. Interestingly, Kohli and Parag are the two leading scorers this season. Kohli's lead over Parag, who has scored 181 runs in four innings, was already more than 100 runs.
This was Kohli's first 50-plus score in nine IPL knocks in Jaipur. He entered the venue with an aggregate of 149 runs in eight previous innings.
Kohli then brought up his record-extending eighth century with a single in the 19th over, off the fourth delivery, bowled by Nandre Burger. He took 67 balls to reach the landmark. The 35-year-old right-handed batter also carried the bat, unbeaten on 113 off 72, with 12 fours including one of the last ball and four sixes.
Advertisement
Kohli, for the record, now has 28 100-plus partnerships in IPL for any wicket. David Warner, with 26, is second on the list. Shikhar Dhawan (21), Chris Gayle (20) and Faf du Plessis (19) complete the top five.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, still chasing their maiden Indian Premier League title, have one win in four outings this season, and sit eighth in the 10-team table. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, have won three in three.
And tonight, RCB will defend 184, having posted 183/3.