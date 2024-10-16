Cricket

Virat Kohli Hails AB de Villiers In Open Letter: 'You Are One Of The Greatest Players Ever'

Check out the full text of the letter written by Virat Kohli for AB de Villiers below

Virat-kohli-ab-de-villiers-cricket
Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore
info_icon

"You are one of the greatest players to ever play the game," is how Virat Kohli concluded his letter for AB de Villiers who was on Wednesday inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame.  (More Cricket News)

Kohli seemed to have poured his heart out for de Villiers in the letter released by ICC following the announcement of Hall of Fame inductees. England legend Alastair Cook and India's Neetu David were also inducted into the elusive club.

In the letter, the former India captain talked about how his ex-RCB teammate could do things that others could not even imagine. Kohli also wrote about his experience while batting alongside the South African legend and learning from him.

(from L to R) Ajit Agarkar, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at a nets session in Chennai ahead of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. - PTI/R Senthilkumar
Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Open Up On Delhi Days, Altercations And Love For Test Cricket

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Check out the full text of the letter written by Virat Kohli for AB de Villiers below:

To AB,

It is an honour to be selected to write these words as you enter the ICC Hall of Fame.

You are thoroughly deserving of your place – after all, the Hall of Fame is a representation of your impact on the game, and yours has been truly unique.

People have always spoken about your ability, and rightly so. You are the most talented cricketer I have played with, the absolute number one.

But what truly stood out to me was your belief in that ability. You had a crazy amount of belief that you could execute whatever you wanted to on a cricket field, and you normally did. That is why you ended up being so special.

There is no better example in my mind than when we were batting together for RCB in Kolkata in 2016.

We were chasing 184 against an attack including Sunil Narine, Morne Morkel, Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan. You came in to join me with around 70 on the board and Narine was bowling.

You played and missed a couple and told me during a timeout that you weren’t picking him too well. I felt I was, so I remember telling you to give me the strike and I would try and hit boundaries off him.

In the first over Narine bowled after the timeout, I was ready at the non-striker’s end thinking you were definitely giving me a single. So, imagine my surprise when you back away to the leg side, Sunil follows you and you slog sweep him over square leg for a 94-metre six!

I don’t know what happened in the timeout to give you the belief you could do that. I just remember saying to you, “you’re a freak!”

If I have a lack of belief against someone, I’d just try and get off strike – but you hit him for a 94-metre six without picking the ball. That sums you up. You could just do things our minds were not ready to process, and then everyone thinks ‘how the hell did that happen?’.

That is just one of so many fond memories I have batting alongside you, times which provided some of the most fun I have had on a cricket field.

When we ran between the wickets, for example, we never called for runs. It’s a very difficult thing to explain practically but there is a feeling to it.

There was a complete understanding of where the ball was going and nothing needed to be said. Fielders were always under pressure when we were batting. I don’t ever remember missing a two with you or being in a position to be run out. It was amazing, as if we understood so perfectly that we were always on the same page.

Through my time playing with and against you, you always had a very clear understanding of how the game should be played and you never really veered from that, regardless of whether you were doing well or not.

It was never about someone else. It was never about competing with another player. It was always about what impact you could create for the team. In difficult situations, you were the man bailing out your team more often than not.

Your drive to want to be the guy to win the game for your team was tremendous and something I learned a lot from. I remember taking from you that it doesn’t matter what you have done in the last four games, it is about how you approach the game today. It is about always being positive, always taking the game on and finding a way to get the job done.

You were always completely in tune with the needs of the team, which made you one of the hardest players to make plans for when we were on opposing sides in international cricket.

Everyone remembers your attacking shots but you would adapt to the situation. Take 2015, in Delhi, when you faced 297 balls and made 43 trying to save the Test match.

There must have been a temptation at some stage to think ‘I’ve faced 200 balls, I need to hit a boundary’. But once you locked yourself into what the situation required, you just kept going on and on.

It all comes back to that belief in your ability. It wasn’t just about the crazy, extravagant shots. You had the ability to defend the ball and had belief in that defence. To play that way because South Africa needed you to do so is a classic example of the team player you were.

A lot of players can have impressive numbers but very few have an impact on the psyche of those watching. For me, that is the highest value you can have as a cricketer and that is what makes you so special.

You are in the Hall of Fame for the impact you have left on the game and I don’t think there is anything more special for a cricketer than to have that honour.

Congratulations, biscotti. You are one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

Virat

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli Hails AB de Villiers In Open Letter: 'You Are One Of The Greatest Players Ever'
  2. Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 2 Match
  3. Mumbai Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  4. IPL: Pant, Axar, Kuldeep DC's Likely Retentions; Hemang Badani Front-runner To Become Coach
  5. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. West Ham Vs Tottenham, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Indian Super League 2024-25: Kolkata Derby Awaits In January - Check Complete Second Leg Fixtures
  3. IND Vs PAK, SAFF Women's Champ's: Ashalata Devi Confident India Can Win Trophy Despite Tough Competition
  4. NorthEast United Vs Chennayin FC, ISL Preview: Marina Machans Seek To Extend Unbeaten Streak In Guwahati
  5. Thomas Tuchel: German Replaces Gareth Southgate As ENG Boss - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Approves 3% DA Hike Ahead Of Diwali | What Does That Mean
  2. Omar Abdullah 2.0: Will The ‘Lion’ Roar In ‘Caged’ Valley
  3. Omar Turns To Sheikh Abdullah For Guidance Before Taking Oath As CM
  4. J&K New Govt: Five Ministers Join UT's First Cabinet As CM Omar Abdullah Assumes Office
  5. Day In Pics: October 16, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  2. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  3. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  5. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  3. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  4. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  5. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. Nigeria: 90 Killed, 50 Injured In Gasoline Tanker Explosion, Say Police
  3. 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey, Tremors Felt In Syria
  4. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Prepares To Release 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  5. In Pakistan, Jaishankar Says 'If Good Neighbourliness Is Missing...'
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Regretful' Response If Israel Attacks Tehran; Strikes Kill Mayor In Lebanon
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years