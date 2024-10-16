The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, October 16 announced the latest inductees into their ICC Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024. (More Cricket News)
Former England cricket captain Alastair Cook, South Africa's AB de Villiers and India women's cricketer Neetu David were inducted to the celebrated list.
The ICC Hall of Fame was launched in January 2009 as part of the global governing body's centenary celebrations. The Class of 2024 will be celebrated in a special series of engagements in Dubai this week, coinciding with the conclusion of the Women's T20 World Cup.
Former India women's cricket spinner Neetu David, who holds the record for the best figures (8/53) by a woman in an individual Test innings, enters the ICC Hall of Fame a year after the induction of former captain Diana Edulji.
David made more than 100 appearances (10 Tests and 97 ODIs) for India as a prolific left-arm spinner and was inducted alongside South Africa and England legends AB de Villiers and Alastair Cook, joining a long list of great cricketers.
The 47-year-old David is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs cricket with 141 scalps and was also the first female player from the country to claim 100 wickets in the 50-over game.
The other inductee was Cook, who represented England over 250 times in international cricket, making his most significant impact in the longest format. He retired from international cricket in 2018 as England's highest Test run-scorer and century-maker, spearheading notable successes both home and away with the bat and as captain.
South African cricketer AB de Villiers hit over 20,000 international runs across all three formats. De Villiers, fondly known as "Mr 360", excelled in Test and T20I cricket while setting South African records for the fastest fifty, century and 150 in ODI cricket to earn a reputation of being one of the most feared, destructive batters in the history of the game.
(with PTI inputs)