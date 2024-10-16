Uttar Pradesh Vs Haryana Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 2 Match

Uttar Pradesh are all set to face Haryana in Match 30 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 2 on Friday, October 18 at Sports Galaxy Cricket Ground, Lucknow. (More Sports News)
In Round 1, Uttar Pradesh come into the match after drawing against Bengal. Bengal posted scores of 311 and 254/3 declared, while Uttar Pradesh managed 292 and 162/6 in response.
On the other hand, Haryana enter Round 2 riding high on momentum after a dominant victory, winning by an innings and 43 runs. Haryana posted 254 runs, while Bihar was bowled out for 78 and 133 in their two innings.
Uttar Pradesh Vs Haryana: Full Squads
Haryana: Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Ashok Menaria (C), Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Ajit Chahal, Lakshhya Dalal, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya.
Uttar Pradesh: Aryan Juyal (c & wk), Swastik Chikara, Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik, Akshdeep Nath, Nitish Rana, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Aaditya Sharma, Aaqib Khan, Kritagya Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Yadav, Vijay Kumar.
Uttar Pradesh Vs Haryana: Live Streaming
The Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 2 Match will be played on Friday, October 18 at Sports Galaxy Cricket Ground, Lucknow at 9:30am IST.
Where to watch Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 2 Match?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on the JioCinema application and website. On TV Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.