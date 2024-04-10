USA Vs Canada 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The United States's cricket team has been following a terrific form in the T20I series against Canada. After sealing victory in both matches the team is now ready for the third match that is scheduled on April 10, Wednesday in the USA | April 11 Thursday in India, at the Prairie View Cricket Complex, Texas. (More Cricket News)
In the second T20I game, Canada won the toss but lost the match by 31 runs. The USA, batting first posted a massive total of 230 runs thanks to outstanding performances in the initial 9 overs consisting of half-centuries delivered by skipper Monank Patel (68 off 35 balls), Andries Gous (57 off 35 balls), and Steven Taylor (54 off 25 balls).
Canada was unable to perform well in either bowling or batting during the second match. However, Aaron Johnson's exceptional performance, scoring 74 off 40 balls with 6 fours and 6 sixes, gained all the attention. Despite this, Monank Patel's bowling side was stronger, and just like their wonderful batting, they bowled out the visitors for 199 with 2 balls left.
USA won the first T20I match against Canada by 6 wickets displaying two half centuries by Patel, and Gous that helped the team meet the target of 133 runs in just 17.3 overs.
Live Streaming Details:
When will the USA vs Canada 2nd T20I be played?
The match will be played on April 11, Thursday at 1:30 am IST at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston.
Where to watch USA vs Canada 2nd T20I online?
The match will be live streamed on the USA Cricket’s YouTube channel in India.
Where to watch the USA vs Canada 2nd T20I on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the match.
Squads Of USA vs Canada T20I Series
USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.
Reserve players: Juanoy Drysdale, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir.
Canada: Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra.
Schedule
All five T20I matches will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on April 7, 9, 10, 12 and 13.