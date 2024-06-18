Cricket

United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: What's Antigua’s Weather Forecast?

The T20 World Cup now moves to its next round where teams will compete in the Super Eight stage of the competition. Eight teams divided into two different groups will face off to book their semifinal spots

X | Proteas Men
South Africa celebrate their ICC T20 World Cup match win Photo: X | Proteas Men
info_icon

The T20 World Cup now moves to its next round where teams will compete in the Super Eight stage of the competition. Eight teams divided into two different groups will face off to book their semifinal spots. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

In the Super Eight stage opener, South Africa will go head-to-head against the United Stages at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday, 19th June. 

South Africa accumulated eight points from their Group Stage, while the Monank Patel-led side mustered four.  Aiden Markram’s men will go into the clash as favourites.

Antigua Weather

Photo: PC: AccuWeather
info_icon

Matchday in Antigua is expected to be cloudy in the morning for the United States Vs South Africa clash. However, the cricketing fraternity is likely to get a full game come the 19th,  with just 3% probability of thunderstorms. 

South Africa at T20 World Cup - Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

What Happens If Rain Intervenes USA Vs SA ICC T20 World Cup Game?

If the weather gods decide to make an appearance during the United States Vs South Africa game in Antigua and if the game is called off, the points will be shared between the two sides with no reserve day.

Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kashi Temple; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Worker Washes State Chief Nana Patole's Feet, Video Goes Viral|On Cam
  3. 'Modi Ji Will Not Be Intimidated': Taiwan's Response To China's Outrage Over Its Relations With India
  4. 41 Airports Across India Get Hoax Bomb Threat On Email
  5. NEET Exam Controversy: How is It Going to impact students?
Entertainment News
  1. Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor Shoot For 'Devara: Part 1’ Song In Thailand
  2. Gurmeet Choudhary Recounts How He Worked 'Extremely Hard' For His 'Commander Karan Saxena' Physique
  3. Ian McKellen Lands In Hospital After Falling Off Stage During Performance
  4. Bhaweeka Chaudhary Took Inspiration From Jennifer Winget For Her Role In 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'
  5. ‘Love Never Dies’: Martina Lechner And Patrick Stanke Leave You Mesmerised With Their Rehearsal Performance – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Ronaldo's Portugal To Begin Euro 2024 Campaign; Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action
  2. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: What's Antigua’s Weather Forecast?
  3. India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: These IPL 2024 Stars In Line To Earn Maiden Call-Ups
  4. Gautam Gambhir Effect? Shreyas Iyer Set To Return For Sri Lanka ODIs In July-August: Report
  5. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. 'Modi Ji Will Not Be Intimidated': Taiwan's Response To China's Outrage Over Its Relations With India
  2. Diet Trends In US: Who’s Eating Healthier And Who Isn’t?
  3. Modern Family Cast Reunites For WhatsApp Commercial: Phil, Claire, Cam, And Mitchell Return To The Dunphy Household!
  4. Does Your In-Flight Meal Taste And Smell Different? Here’s Why
  5. Take This Unique Cruise Along The East River To Experience The Forgotten History Of NYC’s Abandoned Islands
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kashi Temple; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Ronaldo's Portugal To Begin Euro 2024 Campaign; Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action