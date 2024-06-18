United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: What's Antigua’s Weather Forecast?

The T20 World Cup now moves to its next round where teams will compete in the Super Eight stage of the competition. Eight teams divided into two different groups will face off to book their semifinal spots. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)
In the Super Eight stage opener, South Africa will go head-to-head against the United Stages at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday, 19th June.
South Africa accumulated eight points from their Group Stage, while the Monank Patel-led side mustered four. Aiden Markram’s men will go into the clash as favourites.
Antigua Weather
Matchday in Antigua is expected to be cloudy in the morning for the United States Vs South Africa clash. However, the cricketing fraternity is likely to get a full game come the 19th, with just 3% probability of thunderstorms.
If the weather gods decide to make an appearance during the United States Vs South Africa game in Antigua and if the game is called off, the points will be shared between the two sides with no reserve day.
Squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs
United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad