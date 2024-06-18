Cricket

United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Aiden Markram-led South Africa will lock horns against the United States in their first Super Eight clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday, 18th June, at the North Sound in Antigua

Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
South Africa at T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Aiden Markram-led South Africa will lock horns against the United States in their first Super Eight clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday, 18th June, at the North Sound in Antigua. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

The two teams have had contrasting results in their group stage matches, with the United States winning two games against Pakistan and Canada, losing to India and having their Ireland game called off. 

South Africa managed to beat all of their opponents in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal to top their group gaining all eight points.

Here are the three key player battles that could make the United States-South Africa clash.

Quinton de Kock Vs Saurabh Netravalkar

South Africa have played on surfaces that have been slightly slow but the strip in Antigua will assist the batters. Quinton de Kock will look to take advantage and give his side a strong start. However, Saurabh Netravalkar will be operating with the new ball and could swing it around to unsettle the opener. 

South Africa National cricket team. - X | @ProteasMenCSA
United States Vs South Africa, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: USA Aim To Upset RSA In Knockout Opener

BY PTI

Aaron Jones Vs Tabraiz Shamsi 

Aaron Jones has been a quality injection in the United States side and will look to take on the opposition once he is in the groove. Bowling in the middle of the innings, Shamsi will be hopeful of spinning a web around the USA batters and dry up the boundaries, create pressure and pick up wickets. Jones’ attacking nature and Shamsi’s wicket-taking abilities should be a mouth watering contest. 

Aiden Markram Vs Ali Khan

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram will be eager to set a perfect platform for his team to have a launch and attack the opposition with the side batting deep. United States’ Ali Khan is known for seaming the ball and also nail his yorkers, and will be looking to pick wickets in the middle to not give the opposition any momentum going into the last phase of their innings.

