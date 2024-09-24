Cricket

United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

The United Arab Emirates will go head-to-head against the United States in the ICC Cricket World League League 2. Check out the live streaming details of the UAE vs USA match here

USA-UAE-CRICKET
United States cricket team. Photo: X/USACricket
info_icon

United Arab Emirates and the United States will clash once again in their face-off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 League 2. The tournament is the part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 that is set to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. (More Cricket News)

The two sides had faced each other on Wednesday, September 18. USA had earned a 10-wicket victory over the UAE side in that encounter. Jasdeep Singh starred with the ball, taking four wickets to stop UAE at just 106. The target of 107 was then achieved by the USA side without any loss.

USA are currently third in the points table with five wins and two losses. A win against UAE will take them to the second spot ahead of Netherlands and behind only Canada.

UAE come into the match having registered their first victory in the league. They defeated Namibia by one wicket by chasing down 314.

United States Squad: Smit Patel(w), Andries Gous, Monank Patel(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Sushant Modani, Abhishek Paradkar, Utkarsh Srivastava

United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Rahul Bhatia, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Omid Rahman, Aayan Afzal Khan

United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Streaming

When is UAE Vs USA, Match 27 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27?

The United Arab Emirates Vs United States, Match 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will be played on Tuesday, September 24, at 01:00 pm IST at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Where to watch  UAE Vs USA, Match 27, of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27?

The United Arab Emirates Vs United States, Match 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. The match would not be available on TV.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ajinkya Rahane Set To Lead Mumbai In Irani Cup Tie; Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur To Play
  2. Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Launches Official Event Song Titled 'Whatever It Takes'
  4. Lesotho Vs Ghana Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 7
  5. Tanzania vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 8
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: MBSG 3-2 NEUFC At Full-time
  2. Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: David James Likens Gunners To 'Annoying Fly' In Rivalry
  3. MBSG 3-2 NEUFC: Late Cummings Winner Fires Mohun Bagan To Their First Win Of ISL 2024-25
  4. Erling Haaland In Cricket Whites: Manchester City's Funny 'Centurion' Post Goes Viral
  5. Carlo Ancelotti In It For The Long Haul With Real Madrid Ahead Of 300th Game
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  2. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  3. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  4. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Collective Strength, Not the Battlefield': PM Modi's Message at UN Summit | Top Quotes
  2. Pune Airport To Be Renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport
  3. EY Employee Death: FM Sitharaman Slammed For Victim Blaming After Suggesting To 'Believe In God'; Reacts To Outrage
  4. Badlapur Rape Case Accused Akshay Shinde Shot Dead By Cops In 'Self Defense', Oppn Alleges 'Encounter'
  5. Indira Gandhi’s Emergency Excesses
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  3. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  4. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  5. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
World News
  1. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  2. From Climate Change To Multilateralism - United Nations’ 'Pact For The Future' Decoded
  3. Iceland: Cops Kill Rare Polar Bear Spotted After 8 Years; Country’s Policy Allows It To Do So | Explained
  4. UN Expert Says Prisoners Sent By Russia To Fight In Ukraine Are Committing Crimes When They Return
  5. Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights