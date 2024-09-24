United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

United Arab Emirates and the United States will clash once again in their face-off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 League 2. The tournament is the part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 that is set to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. (More Cricket News)
The two sides had faced each other on Wednesday, September 18. USA had earned a 10-wicket victory over the UAE side in that encounter. Jasdeep Singh starred with the ball, taking four wickets to stop UAE at just 106. The target of 107 was then achieved by the USA side without any loss.
USA are currently third in the points table with five wins and two losses. A win against UAE will take them to the second spot ahead of Netherlands and behind only Canada.
UAE come into the match having registered their first victory in the league. They defeated Namibia by one wicket by chasing down 314.
United States Squad: Smit Patel(w), Andries Gous, Monank Patel(c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar, Harmeet Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Sushant Modani, Abhishek Paradkar, Utkarsh Srivastava
United Arab Emirates Squad: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Rahul Bhatia, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Omid Rahman, Aayan Afzal Khan
United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Streaming
Where to watch UAE Vs USA, Match 27, of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27?
The United Arab Emirates Vs United States, Match 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. The match would not be available on TV.