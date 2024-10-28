Cricket

Uganda Vs Bahrain, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Uganda are up against Bahrain for the first T20I cricket match in Jinga on Monday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the UGA Vs BAH T20I match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
uganda cricket team X uganda cricket association
Uganda cricket team players during a practice session. Photo: X | Uganda Cricket Association
info_icon

Uganda are hosting Bahrain for a two-match T20I bilateral series in Jinga with the first T20I starting on Monday, 28 October at Jinga Cricket Ground. The second match will also be played at the same venue. (More Cricket News)

Uganda recently participated in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 held in the West Indies and the USA. They were eliminated from the group stage after being defeated by New Zealand, Afghanistan and the West Indies.

They registered their maiden win in the prestigious multi-nation event by defeating Papua New Guinea in Guyana. They won that match by three wickets.

Now, they have another challenge as Bahrain kick off the Uganda tour with a T20I match in the centre of Jigna city. Both teams will be eyeing to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Mohammad Rizwan. - X/TheRealPCB
Pakistan Announce Squad For Australia, Zimbabwe White Ball Tours: Captain Not Yet Revealed

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Uganda vs Bahrain Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Uganda vs Bahrain, 1st T20I match?

The Uganda vs Bahrain first T20I match will take place on Monday, October 28 at the Jinja Cricket Ground in Jinja from 12:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the Uganda vs Bahrain, 1st T20I match?

The live streaming details for the Uganda vs Bahrain first T20I match are not available yet.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs NZ-W Series Decider
  2. Pro Cricket League 2024: Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers Beat Sahgal Delhi Demons By Six Wickets To Lift Title
  3. Uganda Vs Bahrain, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Gary Kirsten Resigns: South African Quits As Pakistan's White Ball Coach Ahead Of Australia Tour - Here's Why
  5. Nepal Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC CWC League Two: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain Thrash Marseille 3-0 In Le Classique - In Pics
  2. English Premier League: Mohamed Salah Helps Liverpool Hold Arsenal 2-2 - In Pics
  3. Serie A: Kenan Yildiz's Double Takes Juventus To Fighting Draw In Derby D’Italia - In Pics
  4. Ballon d'Or Award: List Of All Previous Winners From Stanley Matthews To Lionel Messi
  5. Ballon d'Or 2024 Vs FIFA Best Awards: What's The Difference Between The Two
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After Disengagement Along LAC, India-China To Work Towards De-Escalation | What We Know
  2. J&K: Militants Fire At Army Vehicle In Akhnoor Sector; Search Ops Launched
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  4. Madrasas In Kerala: What The NCPCR Chairman Got Wrong
  5. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
  2. Pakistan Leaders Offer 'Unwavering' Support To Kashmir Until They Achieve Rights To 'Self-Determination'
  3. Georgia’s Ruling Party Wins Another Term Amid Disputes
  4. Japan: PM Ishiba's Party Struggles Against Corruption Backlash
  5. Israel: Apparent Truck Attack On Bus Stop Near Mossad Headquarters Wounds Dozens
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later