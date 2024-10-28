Uganda Vs Bahrain, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Uganda are hosting Bahrain for a two-match T20I bilateral series in Jinga with the first T20I starting on Monday, 28 October at Jinga Cricket Ground. The second match will also be played at the same venue. (More Cricket News)
Uganda recently participated in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 held in the West Indies and the USA. They were eliminated from the group stage after being defeated by New Zealand, Afghanistan and the West Indies.
They registered their maiden win in the prestigious multi-nation event by defeating Papua New Guinea in Guyana. They won that match by three wickets.
Now, they have another challenge as Bahrain kick off the Uganda tour with a T20I match in the centre of Jigna city. Both teams will be eyeing to take an unassailable lead in the series.
Uganda vs Bahrain Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Uganda vs Bahrain, 1st T20I match?
The Uganda vs Bahrain first T20I match will take place on Monday, October 28 at the Jinja Cricket Ground in Jinja from 12:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the Uganda vs Bahrain, 1st T20I match?
The live streaming details for the Uganda vs Bahrain first T20I match are not available yet.