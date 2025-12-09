Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Kick-Off Soon; Falcons Of Jediane Need Miracle For Quarter-Final Berth

Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Placed third in Group D currently, Sudan need to overcome a six-goal differential and also for Algeria to lose to Iraq in a concurrent match. Catch all the action from the BHR vs SDN football match at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar

Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025
Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: The Falcons Of Jediane are on the verge of elimination. Photo: FIFA
Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final matchday of FIFA Arab Cup 2025, wherein Bahrain take on Sudan at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar on Tuesday (December 9). The winless Bahrain (0 points) have been knocked out of contention for the quarter-finals, whereas Sudan (1 point) are close the door, needing a massive win to overcome a six-goal differential and also for Algeria to lose to Iraq in the concurrent Group D match. Follow the live football scores and updates from the BHR vs SDN match.
LIVE UPDATES

Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Group D Standings

Iraq, who are already through to the quarters, are on top with six perfect points, while Algeria are second with four. Sudan have one points and a much worse goal difference than Algeria, which means it would take something miraculous for the Falcons of Jediane to overtake the defending champs. Bahrain are out of contention with zero points.

Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The Bahrain vs Sudan, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the Alkass Sports YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any platform in the country.

Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Greetings!

Welcome everyone. We are nearing the end of the FIFA Arab Cup's group-stage and the fight for quarter-final spots is still alive. Sudan meet Bahrain with their hopes still alive, though only just. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates.

