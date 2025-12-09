Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Kick-Off Soon; Falcons Of Jediane Need Miracle For Quarter-Final Berth

Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: The Falcons Of Jediane are on the verge of elimination. Photo: FIFA

Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final matchday of FIFA Arab Cup 2025, wherein Bahrain take on Sudan at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar on Tuesday (December 9). The winless Bahrain (0 points) have been knocked out of contention for the quarter-finals, whereas Sudan (1 point) are close the door, needing a massive win to overcome a six-goal differential and also for Algeria to lose to Iraq in the concurrent Group D match. Follow the live football scores and updates from the BHR vs SDN match.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Dec 2025, 10:04:30 pm IST Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Group D Standings Iraq, who are already through to the quarters, are on top with six perfect points, while Algeria are second with four. Sudan have one points and a much worse goal difference than Algeria, which means it would take something miraculous for the Falcons of Jediane to overtake the defending champs. Bahrain are out of contention with zero points. FIFA website

9 Dec 2025, 09:42:41 pm IST Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The Bahrain vs Sudan, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the Alkass Sports YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any platform in the country.