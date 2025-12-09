Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Kick-Off Soon; Falcons Of Jediane Need Miracle For Quarter-Final Berth

Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Group D Standings
Iraq, who are already through to the quarters, are on top with six perfect points, while Algeria are second with four. Sudan have one points and a much worse goal difference than Algeria, which means it would take something miraculous for the Falcons of Jediane to overtake the defending champs. Bahrain are out of contention with zero points.
Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The Bahrain vs Sudan, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 match will be live streamed on the Alkass Sports YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any platform in the country.
Bahrain Vs Sudan Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Greetings!
Welcome everyone. We are nearing the end of the FIFA Arab Cup's group-stage and the fight for quarter-final spots is still alive. Sudan meet Bahrain with their hopes still alive, though only just. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates.