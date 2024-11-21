UAE Vs Cambodia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifiers B Match 7

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia sub-regional Qualifier B returns after a day's gap. Table toppers UAE will take on Cambodia in the seventh match of the competition. (More Cricket News)
UAE have registered two wins in two games and are at the top of the table. They defeated Bhutan in their first match by 63 runs and then overcame a tough challenge from Saudi Arabia to win the match by 17 runs.
Cambodia began their campaign on the second day of the competition and have only played one match. They were beaten by Thailand by 17 runs in their first match and would be eager to make a comeback. However, against heavyweights UAE, it would not be easy for the Cambodian side.
Here is how you can watch the UAE vs Cambodia, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match.
UAE vs Cambodia Live Streaming
The UAE vs Cambodia, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match will take place on November 22 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha from 11:00am IST.
Where to watch the UAE vs Cambodia, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match?
The UAE vs Cambodia, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.