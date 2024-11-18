Cricket

UAE Vs Bhutan Live Streaming, Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

Check out the squad, timing, venue and other details for the UAE vs Bhutan, Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
UAE cricket team file photo, February 2024, UAE Cricket Official Twitter
File photo of the United Arab Emirates cricket team in action. Photo: X/UAE Cricket Official
info_icon

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) take on minnows Bhutan in the second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Qualifier B at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha on Tuesday (November 19). Watch the UAE vs BHU T20 International cricket match live. (More Cricket News)

This fixture is indeed a mismatch. The UAE, 16th in the world, are the highest-ranked side in this group, while Bhutan are 77th. Expect the UAE to register a big when they meet Bhutan for the first time in the format.

At the same time, hosts Qatar face Thailand at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Check match and telecast details of the QAT vs THA cricket match HERE.

The UAE produced a strong performance in the tri-series involving fellow T20 World Cuppers Namibia and the United States a few weeks ago. In four matches, they won three to take the tri-series honours at Windhoek.

Bhutan, meanwhile, finished third in the quadrangular T20I series at home. After losing the opener against eventual winners Thailand, they regrouped well to beat the Maldives and Indonesia. In the semi-final, however, they succumbed to the Maldives. A thrilling one-wicket win in the third-placed play-off salvaged some pride.

Squads

UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Waseem, Vishnu Sukumaran, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Rahul Chopra (wk), Syed Haider (wk), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, and Sanchit Sharma.

Bhutan: Thinley Jamtsho, Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Sonam Chophel (wk), Tshering Tashi (wk), Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji, Sonam Yeshey, and Tenzin Wangchuk.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: Telecast And Live Streaming Details

When is UAE vs Bhutan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match?

The UAE vs Bhutan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match will take place on Tuesday, November 19 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST.

Where to watch UAE vs Bhutan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match?

All the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B matches can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Credits Ashwin As A Key Influence Since 2011-12 Faceoffs
  2. PCB Appoints Aaqib Javed Interim White-Ball Head Coach Until ICC Champions Trophy
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-Again Rahul 'Ready' To Open In Perth After Injury Scare
  5. MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur Banned For Seven Games - Here's Why
  2. India Vs Malaysia, International Friendly LIVE Score: Can Men In Blue Break Victory Drought And Take Lead In Second Half? IND 1-1 MAS
  3. UEFA Nations League: Virgil Van Dijk, Frenkie De Jong Leave Netherlands Squad On 'Medical Grounds'
  4. Harry Kane: Former Spurs Captain Unveils Statue
  5. Montenegro Vs Turkiye Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Group B4 Clash
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Eight Titles, Two Grand Slams, 70 Match Wins - Jannik Sinner's Spectacular Year 2024
  2. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Retiring Rafael Nadal Staving Off Emotions Until Spain Campaign Is Over
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  4. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
  5. Rafael Nadal’s Last Serve: 'Gracias, Rafa' - Legend Bids Farewell At Davis Cup Finals On Home Soil
Hockey News
  1. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  3. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  2. Day In Pics: November 18, 2024
  3. Manipur: A State Under Siege
  4. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  5. Karnataka Govt Planning To Sue Maharashtra Govt Over 'False' Advertisements For Guarantee Schemes
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  2. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  3. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  4. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
  5. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
US News
  1. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  2. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  3. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  4. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  5. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
World News
  1. Canadian PM Trudeau Admits His Govt Made 'Mistakes' In Immigration Policy
  2. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Record Death Sentences? 101 Foreigners Executed In 2024
  5. Australia: Radio Host Alan Jones Charged With 24 Sexual Offences Committed Over Two Decades
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd T20I: Stoinis Powers AUS To Thrash PAK By 7 Wickets And Claim Series 3-0
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens