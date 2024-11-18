UAE Vs Bhutan Live Streaming, Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) take on minnows Bhutan in the second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Qualifier B at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha on Tuesday (November 19). Watch the UAE vs BHU T20 International cricket match live. (More Cricket News)
This fixture is indeed a mismatch. The UAE, 16th in the world, are the highest-ranked side in this group, while Bhutan are 77th. Expect the UAE to register a big when they meet Bhutan for the first time in the format.
The UAE produced a strong performance in the tri-series involving fellow T20 World Cuppers Namibia and the United States a few weeks ago. In four matches, they won three to take the tri-series honours at Windhoek.
Bhutan, meanwhile, finished third in the quadrangular T20I series at home. After losing the opener against eventual winners Thailand, they regrouped well to beat the Maldives and Indonesia. In the semi-final, however, they succumbed to the Maldives. A thrilling one-wicket win in the third-placed play-off salvaged some pride.
Squads
UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Waseem, Vishnu Sukumaran, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Rahul Chopra (wk), Syed Haider (wk), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, and Sanchit Sharma.
Bhutan: Thinley Jamtsho, Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Sonam Chophel (wk), Tshering Tashi (wk), Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji, Sonam Yeshey, and Tenzin Wangchuk.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: Telecast And Live Streaming Details
When is UAE vs Bhutan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match?
The UAE vs Bhutan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match will take place on Tuesday, November 19 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST.
Where to watch UAE vs Bhutan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match?
All the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B matches can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.