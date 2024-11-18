Qatar Vs Thailand Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: When, Where To Watch

Hosts Qatar take on Thailand in the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Qualifier B at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Tuesday (November 19). Watch the QAT vs THA cricket match live. (More Cricket News)
Qatar, currently 28th in ICC T20I Rankings, will start as the favourites against the 55th-ranked Thailand. Both the Associate members of the ICC are looking to establish a foothold in international cricket.
Qatar Vs Thailand, T20I Head-To-Head Record
There's very little to talk about the Qatar vs Thailand rivalry. The Doha match, in fact, will be the first meeting between the two teams in the format.
Qatar had a disappointing outing at the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024, one of the qualifying tournaments of the 2025 Asia Cup, in April. They failed to make the knock-outs after finishing third behind Nepal and Hong Kong in Group A. They, however, registered two wins — against Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.
Thailand, meanwhile, produced a title-winning campaign at the Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 in Gelephu. They beat Bhutan, Indonesia and the Maldives during the league engagements, then got the better of Indonesia again in the semi-final. The title match, against the Maldives, was abandoned without the toss but Thailand returned home with the trophy, justifiably so.
Qatar Vs Thailand T20I Match: Streaming And Telecast Details
When and where will the Qatar vs Thailand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match be played?
The Qatar vs Thailand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 from 11:30am IST (9am local time) onwards.
Where will the Qatar vs Thailand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match be telecast and live streamed?
The Qatar vs Thailand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.
Squads
Qatar: Mohammed Rizlan (c & wk), Mirza Mohammed Baig, Mohammad Ahnaff, Muhammad Tanveer, Saqlain Arshad, Shakkir Kassim, Amir Farooq, Arumuga Ganesh, Himanshu Rathod, Mohammed Irshad, Muhammad Zaman, Noman Sarwar, Imal Liyanage (wk), Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Aslam, Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Jabir, and Owais Ahmed.
Thailand: Austin Lazarus, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Narawit Nuntarach, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Jandre Coetzee, Nitish Salekar, Sorawat Desungnoen, Akshaykumar Yadav (wk), Anucha Kalasi, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, Nopphon Senamontree, and Sarawut Maliwan.