Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match

The Trinbago Knight Riders will go head to head against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 20th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad. (More Cricket News)
The Falcons come into the contest after a 26-run defeat at the hands of St Lucia Kings, and will be looking to get back to winning ways.
While on the other hand, the Trinbago Knight Riders will be playing back-to-back fixtures, and will enter the Falcons game after their Amazon Warriors match-up on the 19th.
TKR Vs ABF, CPL 2024 Squads
TKR: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Shaquere Parris
ABF: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Sam Billings(w), Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Kofi James, Jewel Andrew, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Jahmar Hamilton, Hassan Khan, Hayden Walsh, Joshua James, Teddy Bishop, Kelvin Pitman
Live streaming details of Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024, 20th Match
When is Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcon, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match
The Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcon, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match will be played on Friday, September 19 at 4:30 am IST at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad.
Where to watch Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcon, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcon, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.