Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who was part of the 2011 Cricket World Cup winning campaign, is all set to start off his new innings in politics after joining hands with Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. (More Cricket News)
Yusuf will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal's Behrampore constituency, and will fight against Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who won the seat back in 2019.
Confirming the news on his Instagram handle, Yusuf wrote, "I’m eternally grateful to Smt. @mamataofficial for welcoming me into the TMC family and trusting me with the responsibility to become people’s voice in the Parliament. As representatives of the people, it is our duty to uplift the poor and deprived, and that is what I hope to achieve."
Talking about his playing career, Yusuf has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India. He hung up his boots from all forms of the game in 2021. Yusuf was part of two World Cup winning campaigns for India - 2007 (T20 World Cup) and 2011 (ODI World Cup).
His brother and former cricketer turned commentator, Irfan Pathan too took to social media to congratulate his brother and sent him his best wishes.
He wrote, "Your patience, kindness, help to the needy and service to people even without an official position can be easily noticed. I am confident that once you step into a political role, you will truly make a difference in the daily lives of people."
Apart from Yusuf, reportedly Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami will also be contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket whereas 1983 World Cup winner Kirti Azad will contest from the Durgapur seat.