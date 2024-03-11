Cricket

India Elections 2024: Ex-Cricketer Yusuf Pathan Enters Politics - All You Need To Know

Yusuf will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal's Behrampore constituency, and will fight against Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
File
File photo of Yusuf Pathan after winning the 2011 World Cup. Photo: File
info_icon

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who was part of the 2011 Cricket World Cup winning campaign, is all set to start off his new innings in politics after joining hands with Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. (More Cricket News)

Yusuf will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal's Behrampore constituency, and will fight against Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who won the seat back in 2019.

Confirming the news on his Instagram handle, Yusuf wrote, "I’m eternally grateful to Smt. @mamataofficial for welcoming me into the TMC family and trusting me with the responsibility to become people’s voice in the Parliament. As representatives of the people, it is our duty to uplift the poor and deprived, and that is what I hope to achieve."

File photo of India seamer Mohammed Shami. - X/Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami To Join BJP? Pacer Approached For Lok Sabha Polls - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Talking about his playing career, Yusuf has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India. He hung up his boots from all forms of the game in 2021. Yusuf was part of two World Cup winning campaigns for India - 2007 (T20 World Cup) and 2011 (ODI World Cup).

His brother and former cricketer turned commentator, Irfan Pathan too took to social media to congratulate his brother and sent him his best wishes.

He wrote, "Your patience, kindness, help to the needy and service to people even without an official position can be easily noticed. I am confident that once you step into a political role, you will truly make a difference in the daily lives of people."

Apart from Yusuf, reportedly Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami will also be contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket whereas 1983 World Cup winner Kirti Azad will contest from the Durgapur seat.

Tags

Cricket

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement