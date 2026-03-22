The MIX: MI Stars Rohit, Hardik And Surya Greet Fans In Mumbai
The excitement around the new Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is palpable and the energy around Mumbai Indians (MI) is already reaching fever pitch. Before the action gets on the field, the five-time champions got some taste of 'DIVINE' music and greet the fans at The MIX, a one-of-its-kind fan festival, presented by Mumbai Indians and BookMyShow Live’s BrandLabs, scheduled for March 21st and 22nd, 2026, at Jio World Garden, Mumbai. The MI players including captain Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav amongst others were present at the arena, to meet the fans along with some of the top music stars such as Sanju Rathod, rapper Divine.
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