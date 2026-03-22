The MIX: MI Stars Rohit, Hardik And Surya Greet Fans In Mumbai

Many cricket overs gathered for The MIX, a one-of-its-kind fan festival, which was held by Mumbai Indians, and was held at Jio World Garden. Many cricket fans and content creators and music artistes took to stage as they greeted the fans gathered inside the arena. | Photo: Tejas Rane

1/5 T20 World Cup winner and Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma waves to the fans inside the Mix event. | Photo: Tejas Rane





2/5 MI captain Hardik Pandya, IND T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma speak to the audience. | Photo: Tejas Rane





3/5 Musician Sanju Rathod (Right) with MI captain Hardik Pandya at the Mix event. | Photo: Tejas Rane





4/5 'Gulaabi Sadi' fame Sanju Rathod performs at the Mix event. | Photo: Tejas Rane





5/5 Tilak Varma interacts with the fans at the event. | Photo: Tejas Rane





