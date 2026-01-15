Tanzania Vs West Indies Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: WIY Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Tanzania Vs West Indies Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: West Indies Youth won the toss and chose to bowl first. Check the playing XIs and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk


Tanzania Vs West Indies Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026
Representative image showing cricket helmets. AP Photo | Aijaz Rahi
  • Tanzania take on West Indies in Group D clash at the U-19 Cricket World Cup

  • Both the teams won their last warm-up game

  • West Indies Youth team won the toss and chose to bowl first

Minnows Tanzania are all set to lock horns with the West Indies in match number 3 of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 in a Group D clash at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek in Namibia. The fixture will start from 1:00PM (IST) onwards.

Both the teams have completed their preparations in their warm-up fixtures of the U-19 World Cup with impressive victories.

The West Indies showcased their batting depth with a massive 229-run win over Japan in Windhoek.

Shamar Apple smashed 124 off just 65 balls and Tanez Francis smacked an unbeaten century. Their bowling unit complimented the work done by the batters.

R'Jai Gittens tore through Japan’s top order with figures of 4/8 to bundle them out for 117.

Tanzania, who enter as the tournament debutants, pulled off a stunning one-wicket win against Ireland.

After dismissing Ireland for 197 on the back of Khalidy Juma’s brilliant 5/35, Tanzania’s chase nearly collapsed at 21/6.

However, Simba Mbaki (49) and Abdulazak Mohamedi (46) kept them in the hunt with Tanzania eventually crossing the line in the final over.

Tanzania Vs West Indies, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Toss Update

West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Tanzania Vs West Indies, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Playing XI

Tanzania XI: Dylan Thakrar, Darpan Jobanputra, Ayaan Shariff, Augustine Mwamele, Laksh Bakrania (C), Mohammedi Mbaki, Abdulazak Amiri, Acrey Hugo (WK), Ali Hafidhi, Khalidy Juma and Raymond Francis Emmanuel

West Indies XI: Tanez Francis, Zachary Carter, Jewel Andrew(w), Joshua Dorne(c), Shamar Apple, Jonathan van Lange, Shaquan Belle, Aadian Racha, Micah McKenzie, RJai Gittens, Vitel Lawes

Tanzania Vs West Indies, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Where To Watch?

The U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website.

Published At:
